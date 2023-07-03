Hai Robotics: Autonomous case-handling robots for population aging





Against the backdrop of the new era, enterprises in all fields lead the global market with the spirit of first-class technology and innovation, and take innovation and technology as their national strategy. Some of them are big companies that started from traditional businesses and have been self-evolving for decades, while others are start-ups born to embrace innovation and globalization.

EqualOcean’s new interview column, themed “World’s Leading Technological Innovation”, focuses on innovative technologies and products, global competitiveness and global Focus on start-up companies that feature a typical layout. Through a close-up look at the R&D process and the global vision of core management, the series aims to show the new face and opportunities of China’s technology and innovation companies. For this article, EqualOcean conducted an interview with his manager, Liu Jing, general of Hai Robotics Chinese: his company, a leader in autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) systems.

EqualOcean: Tell us about the recent developments of Hai Robotics.

Hai Robotics: Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is a global logistics warehouse robotics company, providing efficient, intelligent and flexible automation solutions that improve the efficiency of any warehouse and factory through advanced robotics and AI algorithms. We are committed to providing

Hai Robotics Autonomous Case Handling Robot

At present, Hai Robotics has improved comprehensive services and operational efficiency in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and has signed more than 1,000 commercial projects, with overseas business accounting for about 40%-50%. increase. Our services cover industries such as fashion, 3PL, retail, 3C, automotive, healthcare, and cross-border e-commerce. Our representative clients include world-famous brands such as Philips, Anta and Bosch.

EqualOcean: What was the original intention and impetus for starting the company? What is the background of the founding team?

Hai Robotics: Around 2015, the three founders of Hai Robotics noticed an aging society trend. At the same time, he was impressed by the hard work of the warehouse workers during the months of on-site research. He then decided that he wanted to harness the power of technology to improve working conditions for warehouse workers, address the issue of an aging population, and create value for society.

The founders all have STEM backgrounds and graduated from prestigious universities such as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich. Prior to founding Hai Robotics, he was engaged in the research and development of optoelectronic components.

EqualOcean: What is the iteration stage of Hai Robotics’ core product? What is your current level in the industry?

Hai Robotics: Hai Robotics has been dedicated to the research and innovation of autonomous case handling robots. Initially, we proposed the concept of a single layer ACR, but it was never brought to market due to limited warehousing efficiencies. In 2018, the company officially launched its first commercial project, multi-layer ACR A41, and deployed 20 of his robots in Lishui, Foshan, Guangdong.

In 2019, we upgraded to a new version of multi-layer ACR and used it in a shoe and clothing warehouse in Shanghai. In mid-2020, the HAIPICK A42D and HAIPICK A42N were invented. The HAIPICK A42D’s biggest innovation is the ability to retrieve and store cases that are twice as deep, greatly increasing storage density. HAIPICK A42N is also an enhancement that adds compatibility with cartons.

In September 2020, we launched the scalable ACR HaiPick A42T and Laser SLAM ACR HAIPICK A42 SLAM. The former can retrieve and store cases up to 10 meters high, while the latter does not rely on his QR code on the ground and can be operated using laser SLAM navigation technology.

At the end of 2020, we released the “HaiPort” automatic storage and delivery machine, which greatly improves picking efficiency and can take out 8 cases at once. In October 2021, Hai Robotics launched the forklift ACR HAIPICK A3 and the dynamically adjustable ACR HAIPICK A42-FW. The A3 can retrieve and store odd-shaped cargo such as boxes, pallets, and tires, while the A42-FW can retrieve and store cases of various sizes.

Hai Robotics provided Anta with several ACR solutions

In December 2022, the HaiPick system ACR and AMR solutions and the HaiQ software platform were launched. After years of deep cultivating in the field of ACR, Hai Robotics has solid accumulation in competitive products, excellent project experience and 100% project execution capability.

Hai Robotics has always stuck to the integration of hardware and software development. The software serves as an integral part of your warehouse solution. Software scheduling functions play an important role in the project execution process. Hardware and software integration is therefore a long-term priority for Hai Robotics.

EqualOcean: Which countries and regions does Hai Robotics’ robot solutions target? How does the company provide localized services to its international customers?

Hai Robotics: Currently, Hai Robotics has established overseas subsidiaries in major continents of the world, covering Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, USA, UK, Netherlands, etc. Over 80% of our employees are local employees. Our overseas subsidiaries are equipped with localization service functions to quickly respond to the needs of integrators and end-customers, and improve operational efficiency and after-sales service.

EqualOcean: What are Hai Robotics’ core competitiveness compared to foreign robotics companies?

Hai Robotics: Hai Robotics’ core competitive advantage lies in independent research and development and cutting-edge technology across its entire product line. Moreover, the safety of our products is highly guaranteed. Our case-handling robots are CE and UL certified to comply with European and American safety standards. For example, some functions such as emergency stop, obstacle avoidance, collision protection, sound and light safety reminders are developed to create a safe environment for human-robot collaboration.

EqualOcean What opportunities will industrial robots have in 2023? What obstacles will they need to overcome? What plans does Hai Robotics have in this regard?

Hai Robotics: Flexible and intelligent warehouse automation solutions will continue to be a mainstream demand in the market. Based on this, Hai Robotics will continue to provide more innovative robotic products to address customer pain points. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest 5 billion yuan annually in research and development and product innovation.

At the same time, we will promote globalization and build a win-win global partnership ecosystem. This year, Hai Robotics has turned to channel sales in earnest and formed a joint operating mode by building trusted partnerships. Currently, we have established partnerships with well-known domestic and foreign companies such as SAP, Amazon Web Services, Jingdong Logistics, Mitsui Group, etc., and jointly expand the global market. We look forward to working with more companies that share Hai Robotics’ values ​​and products with solid experience and customer base in the warehouse and logistics automation industry.

ACR A42T was exhibited at ProMat2023

About High Robotics

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is committed to attracting global talent to leverage robotics technology to drive the advancement of human civilization. The goal is to make it possible to introduce logistics robots into any warehouse or factory. Launched in 2015, the HaiPick solution is the world’s first autonomous case handling robot (ACR) system. HaiPick solutions incorporate HaiPick robots, workstations and the HAIQ software platform to perform picking, sorting and transportation operations.

Hai Robotics serves a variety of industries including fashion, 3PL, retail, electronics, healthcare and e-commerce, serving prominent clients such as Philips, Anta and Bosch. Today, Hai Robotics has service and operational capabilities across more than 30 countries and regions and has completed over 1,000 business projects.

