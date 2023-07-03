iPhone SOS Rescues Injured San Diego Hiker – NBC 7 San Diego





Many people claim they can’t live without their phones, but for Rancho Bernardo hiker Juana Reyes, it takes on a whole new meaning.

Last week, Reyes and friends lost their balance and fell while hiking in the Los Angeles National Forest.

She said all I remember was yelling, “Get your feet off,” and trying to get up, but I couldn’t. The pain was excruciating.

Reyes felt a crack and landed on the ground. She said her leg was crooked rather than in its natural state.

Her friends quickly picked up the phone and called for help, but there was no cell phone service in the remote area.

How can we get out of this situation? Reyes asked himself. That was the biggest thing in my mind.

But then she got help from an unexpected source. It was her SOS feature on the iPhone.

How the iPhone SOS feature works

This feature can be used to contact emergency services if you are out of cell or Wi-Fi coverage.

If you try to dial 911 as you normally would on your iPhone 14, it will translate to satellite activation if you’re not in range of your cell phone, said Mike Liem of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team. It says.

When the service is activated, it asks the user a series of questions regarding their status and location. It also gives instructions on how to position the phone to find the closest satellites.

A Glenview doctor tells how his Apple Watch helped him by automatically calling 911 after a fall. NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciewski reported.

Leum said his team received a warning from Apple when Reyes used the feature.

According to Reum, our station reported activity of an injured hiker on a trail near the falls.

This is the third time he’s received an Apple SOS call since the service launched in November, he said.

He said it was very helpful to us and the call was quickly routed to the nearest 911 call center.

This technological advancement will not only make life easier for first responders, but it will also make life easier for those in need, like Reyes, who broke his ankle.

For me it was the legs, she said. It could have been a different situation for others, and it could be life-saving.

