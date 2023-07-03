Apple AirPods may soon have “body temperature tracking” and “hearing aid” features.Method is as follows





Seven years after their original debut, AirPods are still one of Apple’s best-selling products. Now, the company may be preparing to further strengthen this area by introducing some major advancements to its popular wireless earbuds.

Bloomberg’s Marc Garman reports that Apple is working on many innovative features for AirPods. One of the key additions is the integration of advanced hearing health features, allowing AirPods to assess a user’s hearing ability through specialized hearing tests. Much like the Apple Watch’s ECG app tests heart health, earbuds can play different tones and sounds to provide insight into a person’s hearing health.

Hearing aid replacement

In addition to hearing health, Apple is also exploring opportunities to position AirPods as an alternative to traditional hearing aids. With a potential entry into the $10 billion annual hearing aid market, Apple is aggressively building hearing aid-like features into its wireless earbuds.

In particular, Conversation Boost and Live Listen already demonstrate the company’s ambitions in this direction. While regulatory approval is pending, recent FDA rule changes allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter without a prescription have opened new avenues for Apple to bring its innovative approach to a wider audience.

body temperature tracking

Apple is also foraying into health monitoring with AirPods. The company is looking to integrate a sensor into the earbuds to measure body temperature via the wearer’s ear canal. This approach is believed to be more accurate than the wrist-based temperature monitoring currently employed by Apple Watch models during sleep.

This version of temperature tracking will help Apple use this data not only for fertility tracking, but also for detecting early signs of illness, such as colds and other illnesses, the report claims. Reports suggest the feature is still in the engineering stage.

More affordable Apple Airpods

Apple may also be looking to make AirPods more affordable by introducing more affordable models. The company aims to provide users with a wide range of choices. Apple is trying to cement its position as the go-to choice for wireless earbuds by lowering the price of his entry-level AirPods. The exact schedule for the release of these new his AirPods features has yet to be revealed.

