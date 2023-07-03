Climate Change Technology: Is It Worth the Investment? | Gail Kurtzer-Myers et al.





Exponential growth and future-affecting graphic arts written by Flow’s John Opeyemi.

One of the most popular words these days is sustainable. You hear this term in almost every industry, whether it’s sustainable fashion, technology or energy.

Consumers are beginning to consider human impact on the environment and want to do business with companies that also care about the climate. More investment in climate change technology is needed as technology is growing and needs to mitigate impacts by adapting to the planet.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash What is Climate Change Technology?

Climate change technology has a clear focus on reducing GHG emissions and activities that contribute to global warming. These are technologies that combat climate change by mitigating global greenhouse gas emissions and reducing future emissions.

Initiatives related to climate technology include:

Agritech: Efforts such as reducing livestock manure, reducing pesticide use, and improving crop growing processes can help reduce greenhouse gases. A good example is aeroponics.

Planting trees: Helps capture carbon dioxide. The idea is to create new forests, which reduce carbon dioxide and add oxygen to the air, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For example, organizations can work with the timber industry to help restore trees in degraded areas.

Carbon capture: Carbon dioxide is the main gas that contributes to climate change and global warming. Carbon capture involves capturing and preventing carbon entry into the environment and reducing its impact. Manufacturers are using this effort to store carbon and convert it into hydrogen for electricity with minimal or no greenhouse gas emissions.

Geoengineering: This is also known as climate engineering. The aim here is to modify the climate system to reduce the effects of climate change. To do this, we remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by capturing the gas and storing it underground. One example of this effort is solar management.

In general, the definition of climate technology is constantly evolving as new solutions are developed. Therefore, it is essential to always have a general worldview on climate technology.

Why is climate change technology important?

At least 60% of emissions need to be reduced by 2050 for existing technologies to mature. However, the technology needed to make it happen is still in its infancy and undiscovered.

Innovation is how new technologies such as machine learning, blockchain and AI can be used to turn climate change into an environmental and data problem.

Possession of global impact intelligence

Technologically, an investment in the right direction, the innovation will provide tools such as climate management and accounting platforms to help companies accurately measure their carbon footprint and advance their existing technological capabilities in renewable energy and weather forecasting. provide.

Here are some reasons why climate technology is essential:

Climate tech start-ups are contributing to consumers’ perceptions of sustainability. Sustainability used to be something only large companies could contribute to. Still, with more investment being made and more startups working on it, the solution will be open to everyone. Climate tech start-ups are making sustainability more accessible and affordable for individuals and small businesses. It can only be achieved by creating innovative products such as sustainable packaging solutions and energy efficient appliances. Climate change technology is also changing the way we look at environmental protection by emphasizing sustainable economic benefits. Investing in clean energy and other sustainable practices can save you money in the long run. Climate change technology start-ups are also developing products that address issues such as environmental challenges and access to food security. Climate change technology opens up new possibilities for addressing environmental issues while encouraging more people to participate in sustainability efforts. CLIMATE TECH VC FUNDING BY SECTOR How effective can climate tech be? our future?

Climate change technology will play a key role in shaping the future of our planet. By harnessing technology, climate technology creates new ways to reduce carbon emissions and conserve natural resources.

An essential future impact of climate change technology is its ability to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy. These cutting-edge technologies allow businesses and individuals to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

How big is the climate change technology market?

The global climate technology market could grow by US$20.34 billion by the end of 2023. This forecast indicates the potential for significant expansion in the coming years. Forecasts are for it to soar to about US$182.54 billion by 2023. This growth trajectory exhibits a staggering CAGR of 24.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Graphic art by John Opeyemi of Flow.

There are many factors driving the growth of climate change technology, some of which include:

To develop a better understanding of climate change and its impact on the general population.

Implementation of regulations and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainability.

Technological advances in renewable energy storage.

The current climate technology market accounts for 10% of the global environmental technology platform market. The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing global problems such as depletion of natural resources, pollution and climate change.

The world’s largest climate change technology hub

Business and consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and services is also increasing. The frequency and severity of climate-related changes will further drive investment in the industry. As a result, the climate technology market will expand significantly, creating opportunities for innovation and investment. Similarly, the Fourth Industrial Revolution will promote the use of sustainable and green technologies to reduce environmental pollution and energy consumption.

Investment Opportunities in the Climate Sector

Through a combination of technological advances and learnings, thousands of climate change technology companies are providing solutions to climate change with validated business models and attractive revenue profiles.

With this combination, institutions like Temasek, FMO and IFC (World Bank) are looking for ways to balance impact and benefit.

Subsectors worth investing in climate change technology include:

– Mobility and transport: This is the largest subsector in climate technology. Receives over 50% of climate technology funding. Invest in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, cleaner hybrid fuels, intelligent logistics and shared mobility models.

– Energy production and use contributes to over 12% of global emissions. There is value in investing in solutions that help commercialize fusion power and green hydrogen production.

– Fossil fuels: Companies such as industrial company Aspen Technologies are partnering with oil giants such as Aramco to optimize energy use and model carbon capture.

– Software-Based and Satellite: Learn how technology companies are building solutions in GHG performance management, GHG accounting and reporting, and risk mitigation.

summary

Climate change technology is a mature asset class that offers opportunities to earn returns while impacting society and the environment. With a mission to support approaches that solve social needs while preserving capital, fund managers must continue to find new ways to help investors meet their demand for sustainable investment opportunities. yeah.

The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who do nothing and watch it. Albert Einstein-

