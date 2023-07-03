Does New England need a second city for startups?





Let’s look at the data first. Within New England in 2022, Massachusetts attracted the most venture capital funding ever, according to data provider Carta, with her five neighboring states picking up the wreckage. Massachusetts startups attracted nearly 10% of the VC money raised in the US last year. Connecticut and Vermont performed best compared to their neighbors, winning 0.4 percent of their respective national totals. Maine and New Hampshire did not attract investment reaching the tenth percentile.

As such, entrepreneurs may worry they will be frozen if they need to raise millions of dollars from outside investors to launch their startups outside of eastern Massachusetts. . Robotics entrepreneur Peter Haas said Rhode Island is a great place to live, and if you’re going to raise money, be prepared to go all out for the money. His startup Avendly is building a robotic vending machine that can make cocktails.

This is my case for the one city scenario. With rents and home prices in the Boston area still high and many people reconsidering where they want to build their careers, there should be an obvious choice nearby with a vibrant lifestyle. , entrepreneurial communities, and cut housing costs rather than forcing people to retreat to Florida, Texas, Carolina, or Puerto Rico. Ideally, this would also help build a separate business ecosystem around the local university, create new jobs, support culture and nonprofits, and have other ripple effects. And it could help attract younger residents to Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire, among the ten oldest states by population.

If you have a city that fears gentrification and wants to keep everything as-is, that’s fine. Please don’t do this.

A clear message is key, such as touting that entrepreneurs are choosing to put down roots in a particular city or the availability of support systems such as shared office space and talent pools. deaf. Finding ways to help student-founded startups make the leap from campus to the real world with grants, competitions, seed funding, and more will add momentum. An annual conference like the Yale Innovation Summit would give outsiders in and out of Boston a reason to stop by and see what’s going on (music, film, tech in Austin). The growth of the festival “South by Southwest” has contributed to the building of its city brand).

But every time New England cities other than Boston seem to start pulling their pieces together, things falter. Providence had Betaspring, a strong accelerator program for startups, and his BIF, an annual conference focused on creativity and innovation. Both disappeared before the novel coronavirus. (Angus Davis, founder of one of Rhode Island’s last successful tech startups, moved to Puerto Rico after his startup Upserve was acquired in 2020.) Hartford has insurance. There was an accelerator for startups focused on , which ran for three years and failed miserably. Portland, in partnership with Northeastern University’s Roux Institute, hosted his Techstars accelerator program for two years, limited to regions outside of Boston. The program was to run for at least three years, but ended a year earlier in 2022. 2 Degrees Portland, an effort to welcome newcomers to the city, seems to have fizzled out with the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

Ask boosters in these and other cities, and they’ll tell people, from the Woosox baseball team and tens of thousands of college students in Worcester, to New Haven’s entrepreneurial hubs like Climatehaven, The District, and NXTHVN. It will rattle the elements that should be appealed. . Manchester has a new whiskey distillery, as well as ARMI (Advanced Remanufacturing Institute). It’s a vast laboratory for biomanufacturing, and the federal government has funded him more than $120 million. Providence has a chapter of CIC, has a shared office space set up in Cambridge, and has a great art scene, Haas said.

And if you’re a real Massachusetts like Katie Stebbins, former Massachusetts Undersecretary of Technology and Entrepreneurship now at Tufts, that includes cities like Lowell, Lawrence, New Bedford, and Amherst. you hope to be Stebbins is in a camp with many seeds in favor of presenting a variety of options for those considering leaving expensive Boston, or even New York. Mimi Graney, Concord economic development official and formerly of Chelsea, agrees, saying young entrepreneurs and creative types need to explore and discover for themselves. Different cities resonate differently, and by actually exploring and finding tribes they can find their home.

David Bradbury, who oversees the Vermont Emerging Technology Center in Burlington, Vermont, said that given the number of airports, population densities and universities, New England is unlikely to have another idiosyncratic tech city other than Boston. I agree with you. But the multiple new vibrant city nodes growing in New England are of much greater benefit to the New England region, he says. [while] We continue to maintain a deep connection with Boston.

If there is an obvious second city in New England, the three cities that are particularly well positioned to win that trophy are Burlington, Portland and Manchester. Any company can cite an example of a tech or biotech startup that has raised money, hired successfully, and grown. And all have airports and good connections to Boston.

But if you believe in the need to nurture startup nodes across regions rather than single winners, one of the things we have to do is look at what these cities have. ​​to make it easier for people to understand. It would be wise to create a Wikipedia-like collaborative website that can be updated by chambers of commerce, trade associations, and city economic development groups, focusing on resources, shared workspaces, and regular events.

which camp are you in?

Scott Kirsner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.

