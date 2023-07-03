Video: Your local news is disappearing from Facebook and Google





The Trudeau Liberal Party has passed a law to force big tech companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for content shared on their platforms.As expected, Bill C-18 has already backfired

After months of debate, the Trudeau administration passed Bill C-18. The bill is a controversial bill intended to force big tech companies such as Facebook and Google to compensate media outlets for content shared on popular platforms.

The immediate impact was exactly as expected. Rather than piggyback, Facebook promised to block all Canadian headlines from Canadian users. This includes the local news you read daily on this website. Google followed suit a few days later, announcing that links to all Canadian journalism would disappear from its search engine and news apps.

Village Media, which runs the news site, has been a staunch advocate for Bill C-18 from the beginning. Unlike many traditional media outlets who claim that Facebook and Google “steal” content and must be paid for the privilege, The Village believes the opposite. In short, we’re building a strong and sustainable local news model thanks to leading technology, attracting millions of readers. To quality journalism that otherwise would not have found us.

Overall, nearly 50% of visits to Village Media’s website are driven by Google and Facebook.

“These platforms are the best entry points for news that we have found, and we have tested many of them,” Village Media CEO Jeff Elsey said in May. Speaking before a Senate committee. “Without either, it may not be possible to sustainably launch new sites, or even maintain recently launched sites.”

Michael Geist agrees. The Canadian Research Chair for Internet and E-Commerce Law at the University of Ottawa Geist has been a vocal critic of the Online News Act, saying it “has an incredibly negative impact on many media outlets”. .

He also said that in the run up to the royal agreement, the government had consistently downplayed the possibility that Facebook and Google would actually block Canadian news.

“This is amazing,” Geist said during a recent appearance on Village Media’s podcast, “Inside the Village.” “Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Cultural Heritage, has been repeatedly asked, ‘What is Plan B?’ What if they weren’t bluffing here?’ It’s a business choice and they can choose. Be realistic and I think it will escalate further in the future. ”

You can watch the entire episode here.

Hosted by Village Media’s Managing Editors Scott Sexsmith and Michael Friscolanti, Inside the Village is a weekly news and current affairs podcast featuring the best in local journalism from across Ontario’s newsroom chain. Produced by Derek Turner, the show also explores larger issues that affect people across the state.

You can watch each episode here. If you prefer the audio version, it’s available wherever your favorite podcasts are.

Contact information is as follows: [email protected].

