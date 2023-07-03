



I’ve been covering the mobile industry for over a decade, and one thing that hasn’t changed is the iPhone vs. Android rivalry. Avid fans of both platforms claim their choice is superior to the other, and they won’t change their minds. When it comes to feature parity, iOS and Android are closer than ever, and that’s still true.

Differences still exist, and each operating system has some unique advantages. But those who don’t care about mobile OS loyalty will still get a great mobile experience regardless of whether they choose iOS or Android today.

Interestingly, Google’s Bard AI recently said that iOS outperforms Android. The pro-iPhone stance isn’t as bad as early Bard’s factual error that temporarily drove Google’s stock price down. But from a marketing perspective for Google, it’s never great.

I should also point out that Bard’s iOS tastes seem to have changed in a matter of days. In my testing, I found that Bard prefers his Android. That’s if Bird has an opinion.

Bard is Google’s first response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google’s generative AI product has been available on a limited basis since early May. At this time, Google made chatbots widely available and removed the waiting list. There is one notable exception. Bard is not available in the European Union region, which has much stricter privacy regulations than other regions.

With a VPN service, you can access Bard from anywhere in the world. After that, you can ask all kinds of questions. Just like Bard’s favorite mobile OS is iOS or Android.

Some users did just that a few days ago and found that Bard certainly has an opinion. Byrd also said he didn’t like Google’s Android. This is what you would expect from a product that is part of Google’s ever-expanding list of apps.

Bard chose iOS and the bot presented why the iPhone OS is superior to Android. It’s like simplicity and security, as you can see in the reply above.

This was not an isolated incident, as an Apple Insider could replicate that response. Bard is clearly not a mobile OS user, nor are we that we know of. However, ChatGPT’s rivals believe iOS is better than Android, and said they prefer Apple’s mobile OS over Google.

One possible explanation has to do with how these large language models are trained. They swallow tons of data from the internet. This includes all kinds of articles and reviews about iOS and Android. Bard’s stance may represent some sort of weighted average of opinions and reviews found online. Just like the bard could be manipulated.

I think I broke the bard. Image credit: Chris Smith, BGR

A better prompt for Bard would be to tell the bot to provide links that support its reasoning. This may provide further clues about Byrd’s reasoning.

However, the situation has changed in a few days since the above tweet. It’s unclear if Google stepped in to correct Bard, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise. But what I discovered was that Byrd changed his mind.

Attempting to reproduce the above answers gave different answers. I asked the question in different ways. Bard said he wasn’t able to set favorites at first. This is what you should expect the generated AI chatbot to say following a prompt like this.

I asked Bard what his favorite mobile OS is. Image credit: Chris Smith, BGR

The second answer I got was that I prefer Android with its pros and cons. Bard seemed to fail every time I asked the bot to source its claims, so I couldn’t do anything.

The third prompt, asking for the source and link from the beginning, gave me the same “error” as the first attempt. The bard is a language model and doesn’t have the necessary information or abilities.

