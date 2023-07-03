Women-led VC firm backed by fashion billionaire Michael Ying is hungry for new food tech





Claudine Ying and Mimi Lau, partners at Hong Kong-based CGV Ventures, are investing in the future of food security, including fermented oils and AI weeding technology.

Claudine Yin grows avocados, honey and over 30 varieties of fruit on her family’s farm in Australia. Her learning about soil, water and land quality inspired her to start a venture capital firm with a mission to help farmers come first.

Ying, a partner at CGV Ventures, said in his Hong Kong office, agriculture first and food second. As we learn more and gain more insight, we realize that these things cannot really be taken for granted by us.

For the eldest daughter of billionaire Michael Ying, former chairman of Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer Esprit, investing in agriculture may seem foreign, but she says it was a natural extension of her family’s shared hobby. In 2020, the former educator co-founded CGV with former Goldman Sachs Treasurer and Executive Director, now fund partner Mimi Lau. As a division of the Ying Family Office, CGV invests in early-stage startups building technology for the food and agriculture industries, known as foodtech and agritech, respectively.

So far, CGV has a portfolio of 10 companies, 9 of which are headquartered in the US and 1 is headquartered in Hong Kong. The company’s investments include San Francisco-based Brightseed, winner of last year’s Forbes AI 50 list, and a $68 million series led by Singaporean government fund Temasek last May. It also raised a B funding round, as well as billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin-backed alternative oil startup Zero Acre Farms. The Group, a collaborative fund, and the Footprint Coalition of Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. CGV declined to disclose assets under management (AUM) or annual earnings.

Learn more about FORBESForbes Asia 100 To Watch 2022From the Forbes Asia team

Ying said the fund was growing and it took a lot of trial and error to find an anchor point among potential investments. Sifting through hundreds of innovative but crazy ideas helped narrow down our search criteria. With an investment horizon of 5-7 years, CGV assesses whether the science behind the startup product is risk-averse, the solution is essential, and the founders have the experience and ability to execute. .

Oil from Zero Acre Farms.

Courtesy of CGV Ventures

Still, Yin said there is no set recipe for leveraging cutting-edge foodtech and agtech companies. Now they are country-agnostic, meeting with entrepreneurs from China, Brazil, Europe, Israel and beyond. Before she backed Zero Acre Farms, she sampled future portfolio companies’ products to assess their market readiness. Ying and Lau both cooked with the company’s all-purpose fermented oil and were impressed with the results.

One of the highlights of the CGV portfolio is Farmwise, an agritech startup that builds AI-powered automated weeders. Sensors give the tractor an eye and help identify unwanted plants. To learn more about the startup’s business, Lau kneels in a field in Salinas, Calif., known as the Salad Bowl of the World, and Farmwise, which instantly distinguishes between useful and useless shoots that are often invisible to the human eye. I was impressed with the technology of CGV will back Farmwise in 2022, when the company closed an oversubscribed $45 million Series B funding round to further its expansion across U.S. farms.

We’ve met many founders, many of whom we didn’t invest in, but they’ve all struck us with their passion, says Farmwise’s Lau. . They chose to pursue something very uncertain, because it is not easy to introduce technology into agriculture.

Farmwise’s Vulcan tractor with AI-powered “eyes” and a robotic arm for weeding.

Courtesy of CGV Ventures

Looking to the future, the two said they are considering investing in Hong Kong and other Asian countries. CGV’s only investment in Hong Kong is plant-based meat startup Good Food Technologies, which raised a $1.5 million seed round led by Gobi Partners last March.

According to Mirte Gosker, managing director of the Good Food Institute APAC, an alternative protein think tank, fast-growing Asian countries such as Singapore and China are facing serious food shortages in increasing interest in alternative proteins. Security risks outweigh climate change concerns. Building a safer, more sustainable and just food system is not just a choice in Asia, it is a necessity, says Gosker. Traditional livestock farming is ill-equipped to handle the escalating pressures of surging protein demand, land and water scarcity, and the threat of viral spread.

The United Nations estimates that the world’s population will exceed 8 billion and the world’s food system will need to feed an estimated 9.7 billion people by 2050. Geopolitical factors over the past year have also hit food security, as Russia invaded Ukraine, with both countries forming one of the world’s breadbaskets, affecting exports of sunflower oil and wheat.

A farmer who is a member of the Agrownia union has relocated a rye grain storage on a farm in Szechowo, Poland.

Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg

Supply chain problems have also contributed to a decline in funding for agtech and foodtech startups over the past year, amid an ongoing drought in VC activity. Agritech venture capital firm AgFunder and Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek said in a March report that global funding for agritech and food tech start-ups in 2022 will fall 44% year-on-year to 29.6 billion. became a dollar. In 2021, tech valuations will push agritech and foodtech funding to a record $51.7 billion in the same year.

Over the next few years, education is the key area that needs to change, Yin said. Entrepreneurship and innovation in food tech and agricultural technology are required, but students may not be attracted to this field. Ying says he has never seen a world where there is only technology or only robots. To maintain the passion for innovation and quality in agriculture, we need to develop an even younger audience – young talent.

Education came naturally to Ying, and it was his first venture as an entrepreneur. In 2014, she launched She Bebegarten Education Center, an early education center in Hong Kong, and in 2018 she sold it to English teaching group Monkey Tree. Ms. Ying graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Education, and she used to work for her family. The Yanai Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides educational and medical assistance to adolescents in mainland China.

According to Ying’s partners, investing in foodtech and agritech is a matter of survival, and agriculture and food security are the first principles of our future.

We all have to eat, Ying says. And we cannot hold on to images of the past. [farming] It’s hard in the sun. It’s a little bit, but it makes sense and can have very good economic returns.

Forbes Details Forbes Details Desert Gold: As China Reopens, Gobi Partners Dig Deeper in the Greater Bay Area How to Help a Billion Dollar Biotech Company By Catherine Wang Forbes Details Forbes Details 3D Printing and Clay by Zinnia Lee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/catherinewang/2023/07/03/women-led-vc-firm-backed-by-fashion-billionaire-michael-ying-is-hungry-for-new-food-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos