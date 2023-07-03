Google Pixel 8 Series Promises Enhanced Charging, Bigger Battery, Wi-Fi 7 Support – Tech Observer





With the upcoming Pixel 8 series, Google is breaking new ground. The tech industry has been buzzing with rumors about upcoming advanced features lately, and the new information provides a more complete picture of what customers can expect from the latest version of Google’s flagship smartphone.

As anticipation grows for the Google Pixel 8 series, a recent report from the Android Authority revealed a range of features designed to pique the interest of the tech community. An improved Tensor G3 processor, an enhanced camera system, a new display, support for USB DisplayPort Alternate Mode, and even new wallpapers are of great interest. However, other specs and details weren’t widely covered until an insider provided new information about his Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8 Series Announcement: Exciting Features Revealed

The Pixel series has so far lagged behind competitors in terms of charging speed, including Chinese manufacturers supporting up to 240W and Samsung’s high-end Android smartphones, which recently adopted faster charging. Traditionally, his Pro model of Pixels was capped at a modest 23W. The Pixel 8 series sees a 4W increase in charging capacity to 24W and 27W for the standard Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro respectively. 20W and 23W wireless charging support remains intact from the Pixel 7 series.

Charging Speed ​​and Battery Capacity: Overcoming Past Limits

The battery capacity has also changed slightly. The Pixel 8 will have a 4,485mAh battery, up from the Pixel 7’s 4,270mAh battery, while the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 4,950mAh battery, up slightly from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 4,926mAh battery.

Expanded connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 support and UWB technology

Wi-Fi 7 support is a key enhancement for the new Pixel series. Google has been working with Broadcom on Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combo processors since the introduction of his Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 series. The upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will have a BCM4398 chip to support the Wi-Fi 7 standard, which is yet to be finalized. This is expected to improve speed, latency and reliability while maintaining compatibility with older standards.

Ultra-wideband (UWB), a wireless technology that enables extremely accurate distance measurements between devices, will continue to be exclusive to Pixel 8 Pro models. This technology is essential to the operation of products such as the Apple AirTag. This feature is missing from his smaller Pixel 8, but the Pixel 8 Pro will have an upgraded UWB module.

A look inside the Pixel 8 series

Access to the Google Pixel series has often been difficult due to limited availability. Pixels are currently available in 17 countries, but certain devices, such as the Pixel Fold, are available in fewer countries. In comparison, Apple sells its products in approximately 139 countries. As a result of the addition of new languages ​​to the electronic warranty terms, the Pixel 8 series may also be available for purchase in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal, indicating its potential for increased distribution.

It may be a small thing, but the upcoming addition of these countries to Google’s distribution list is a step in the right direction towards improving accessibility. With upcoming mobile phone models, the tech giant is expected to increase its market share. As Google gears up for the launch of the Pixel 8 series, these new insights provide a deeper understanding of upcoming devices and raise anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techobserver.in/2023/07/02/googles-pixel-8-series-promises-enhanced-charging-larger-battery-and-wi-fi-7-support/

