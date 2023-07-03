Can empathy and innovation coexist?





Technology has brought about incredible innovations to mankind, made near-miraculous discoveries, helped mankind achieve, and provided us with a wealth of enjoyment and curiosity. But in an increasingly automated and technological world, how do we account for the human element?

machine gear

The friction between technological innovation and its impact on the human condition is not new. In the industrial age, this manifested itself as a profound fear that the role of factory machines in work and labor would become obsolete and thus replaced by humans. Through the character of Trump, Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times highlights the disconnect between the individual and our rapidly technological world.

In the film, Trump struggles to keep up with production on an assembly line that moves faster and faster. He is eventually sucked into the machine, shoved into its inner workings, and spat out him who writhes and resists. The tramp falls into some sort of ill health, loses his job, and becomes embroiled in a string of somewhat accidental crimes, which he seems to enjoy.

The metaphors and criticisms mentioned by Chaplin cannot be overlooked. In other words, people either succumb to being cogs in a machine or quickly find themselves out of sync with the world around them. solution? resistance and disobedience.

our modern

Recently, we’ve seen these fears surface in a similar way, thanks to artificial intelligence and tools like ChatGPT. While technology advances rapidly, our minds, bodies, and policies struggle to keep up, resulting in features that we still don’t know how to regulate or use without potentially harming us. technology with

Jeffrey Hinton, often referred to as the godfather of AI, recently resigned from Google, citing ethical concerns about the technology he helped pioneer. He talked about how the technology could be used by bad guys to cause massive damage.

Another recent piece of news was the aftermath at Vanderbilt University, which used ChatGPT to generate comforting emails for students after the Michigan State University shooting. The students argued that the topic needed consideration and humanity rather than cold, automated ChatGPT responses.

Both of the examples above illustrate a difficult line between what the technology can do and what it should probably do, at least at a given point in time. Disagreement and resistance often arise at the gap between what a particular group knows or is prepared for and what they can do. Closing the gap will take time. Early adopters as individuals are great and welcome, but you should proceed with caution when leveraging new tools, technologies or practices without laying the groundwork.

Uncomfortable lower abdomen innovation

The promise of innovation is progress and discovery, but the nasty flip side of innovation is that it usually means the end of something else, or at least something in that form. Much of human anxiety and discomfort comes from here. For the most part, innovation means the end of little things like monospaced typesetting or the double space after period we introduced to typewriters, and usually not the end of the world as we know it.

But even small things can cause resistance and concern. I know that most experts on the subject, grammarians, and style guides refuse to use a single space after a period in a sentence, even though most of them don’t think double spaces are correct. I know The kind of resistance we often encounter during change and rapid innovation is not so much about the things themselves, but because of the instability, ignorance, and unlearning that innovation creates. what’s next? we ask.

Will it completely eliminate the space? Throw away period? Eradicate Grammar? The fear that arises need not be rational or logical. We often don’t know where the road to innovation will lead, so we tend to extrapolate and imagine both the best and worst scenarios. Breaking news, though: Periods and periods have a different reputation among some of his Generation Z, and text his use of abbreviations and emojis in his messages has permeated his professional email life as well.

In the next 5-10 years, we will have no hesitation in using AI and other technologies to write more than condolence emails. People would have had time to get used to the technology. You will encounter them everywhere, at work, at home, while shopping. And they gradually start using it until they incorporate it into their daily work. AI creates our meal plans, grocery lists, emails, end-of-life documents, and everything else.

Just like that, new technology is on the horizon, and AI, or a version of it, will pass just like the flip phone, the BlackBerry, the paper check, and the double space. So how do you enable your employees to embrace innovation and support those in the gap?

A thriving and innovative environment

More than ever, leaders will be most successful when they are empathetic, knowledgeable about trauma, and inclusive in their practice. Soft skills are highly applicable and in high demand these days. For example, a 2020 McKinsey report states that the number of companies working on interpersonal and empathy skills has nearly doubled in a year. And according to LinkedIn’s 2019 Global Talent He Trends report, 89% of recruiters said that when a new hire doesn’t do well, it’s usually due to a lack of soft skills. .

Sometimes you have to turn around quickly. The years since the emergence of COVID-19 have been lessons in agility for all of us. But building a truly innovative organization that is diverse, agile and where knowledge, ideas and perspectives are actively exchanged takes time and sensitivity. Here are some tips to get you there.

Empathy and interpersonal skills come afterward, so invest in people with high emotional intelligence or emotional quotient at every level of your organization. And add it to your list of skills to teach. Innovation needs above all people who understand people, not platforms, technology and data. After all, the end users or targets of most innovations are usually individuals. We need to understand where the points of friction and resistance are, where efficiencies are created, and where efficiencies must first be temporarily abandoned for the sake of connection and education. Historically, the job of showing empathy and redirecting resistance has been relegated to HR. But to create a truly innovative and thriving organization, everyone needs to play their part. Make space for failure. In fact, count on it. People who fear failure are afraid to innovate. Innovation cannot thrive if organizations and managers unintentionally create an environment of fear, whether it’s unrealistic quotas, disproportionate billable ratios, or overly stringent performance expectations. Allow for some leeway in your earnings and build it into your employees’ work weeks and calendars. how? Isn’t that a losing strategy? Remember, innovation takes time. You need space to breathe. Ideas, exploration, and iteration are essential to innovation. An overwhelmed, overworked, and burnt-out employee is unlikely to have the brain space to do these things. The result is more resistance and longer deployment times.

As the world of work and the world at large becomes increasingly digitized and broadened in scope, we must remain people-first in our innovation philosophy.

Whether it’s the new Space Race, the new LMS, or the new ChatGPT, the common denominator is the individual who dares to go where no one has been, aptly represented at the beginning of each Star Trek episode. It is a very basic human quest. All these innovations serve as new ways to expand our capabilities, knowledge and influence. Let’s not leave each other behind in this process.

