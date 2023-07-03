France wants to be the AI ​​capital of Europe





In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stopped by the Elise Palace on a tour of world leaders to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two met inside Macron’s gold-panelled office. Originally designed in 1861 for Empress Ogniy, the ornate room now features dark leather furniture by Monsieur Le President and a stark and enigmatic painting by Pierre Soulages, added and burned. The room is perhaps the one that evokes the vision of France that President Macron has often sought to promote: a nation that combines forward-thinking innovation with an enduring legacy of imperial majesty.

French President Emmanuel Macron has worked hard to create a tech-savvy image. He regularly attends high-profile conferences and is often photographed with industry heavyweights, from Elon Musk and Satya Nadella to a small humanoid robot named Pepper. It is reflected. Mr. Macron is now firmly conveying his views over the years, as evidenced by his recent meeting with Mr. Altman. The love of technology for AI remains unchanged. At VivaTech Paris in June, Macron announced a number of new initiatives, including a 500 million fund to fund French AI champions.think we are number one [in AI] The French president told CNBC at the event that continental Europe also needs to accelerate. We invest like crazy in training and research.

Can France fulfill Macron’s dream? The country certainly has a wealth of technical talent, but it faces a difficult and costly market. Moreover, some fear that the EU’s broad regulatory framework will stifle innovation on the continent, leaving European startups to fall behind the United States and China.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on May 23, 2023 to discuss all things French and artificial intelligence.

Macron has always been bullish on emerging technologies. In fact, his first presidential campaign promised an aggressive policy of transforming France into an emerging country, but the slogan was at the same time a country working with and for startups, as well as a departing country. It meant a nation that thinks and acts like a dot, he says. -Up.

Ideally, France wants to develop homegrown companies that can compete with the likes of Google and OpenAI. You may have found it in Mistral AI. The startup, founded by former Meta and Google AI researchers, successfully raised Europe’s largest $105 million in its first seed funding round in June, all of it within four weeks of its founding. collected within. Its success arguably betrays Europe’s growing desire to create a viable alternative to Silicon Valley, with Mistral’s chief executive at Vivatech to announce new policies aimed at further boosting France’s start. It attracted a great deal of attention from French political leaders, including Mr Macron, who shared the stage with CEO Arthur Mensch. UPS.

Can France become an innovation hub for startups? Despite its notable successes like Citron and Loral, and a sizeable share of the world’s unicorns, France has long been overly bureaucratic. It has been stereotyped as a hostile business environment. has that changed? Maxim Loustau thinks so. A deep tech analyst at French venture capital firm Elaia argues we may have an edge, but it is above all the ostensibly business-leaning Macron Because under the president, France has embraced entrepreneurship. Rostau believes industry-leading startups will emerge from France. It’s probably not the foundation, maybe not the new Amazon or the new Google, but it’s entirely possible that AI could be applied to some specific areas that France was already good at, he said. Sustainability, diagnostics and drug discovery.

Nicolas Miailhe, co-founder of the AI ​​coordinating nonprofit The Future Society, said France has also established a successful framework for getting startups off the ground, especially through government-backed initiatives like La French Tech. say there is In addition, France also boasts a rich talent pool. We have excellent schools for basic mathematics and applied studies, and we also have an excellent engineering school, Miairihe said. There’s a reason DeepMind, Facebook, and others invested heavily in building [their] Cluster outbreak in France.

In fact, VC Sequoia Capital’s Technical Talent Atlas ranks Paris second in Europe for the proportion of AI talent at 3.81% (although London is ahead at 12.29%). But don’t expect a French version of ChatGPT to appear anytime soon. Hub France IA project manager Medhi Triqui says it is very difficult to keep up with the Americans when it comes to building the basic model. Massive US public models like GPT-4 are very costly to manufacture, already have a certain level of maturity, and are being adopted at absolutely staggering levels.

But Europe could leave its own mark by targeting businesses, especially those concerned about data protection and legal compliance issues where ChatGPT has been fairly volatile. I think Americans are accelerating well in B2C, but we can also differentiate in B2B, Toriki said. He believes that comprehensive government support will drive success. France is in a pivotal moment right now, and I think the French public authorities are well aware of the importance of focusing on AI.

Various political leaders, including French Prime Minister Lizabeth Borne, praise Buddy Robots during VivaTech 2023

But EU regulation could dampen Mr. Macron’s AI ambitions. On June 14th, the EU gave the go-ahead to the landmark AI law, the industry’s first comprehensive set of regulations. The bill is due to come into force by 2026, but some major French companies and even some leaders in Macron’s government are already worried that the bill will stifle innovation in Europe.

There is now an urgent obligation to develop generative AI models in Europe over the next few months so that they remain autonomous in the years and decades to come and do not need to rely on non-European models. position seems to go too far. Digital Minister Jeannor Barrow told Politico.

Macron voiced his concerns at Vivatech last month. The French president said the worst-case scenario would see Europe investing less and tightening regulations more than the US and China. Economy Minister Bruno Lemaire, who was also present at Vivatech, was even bolder. Don’t start with regulation before investment and innovation. Otherwise, we will be regulating technology that is not ours, such as US technology that can have French or European technology.

Toriki also said Hub France IA was concerned about the potential stifling of EU AI legislation. They spoke with policy makers before the introduction of the Acts and were fairly satisfied, Mr. Toriki said. Our aim, according to Mr. Toriki, was not to destroy innovation and not to destroy any funding that could come to France. It ultimately [AI] An ecosystem forced to flow overseas.

But there are also more optimistic views. EU AI law is a long-term bet, Miailhe said. His goal was to build a solid guardrail for the base model that would stand the test of time. Regulation helps ensure safety and, perhaps most importantly, build trust. Without trust, in the long run, [AI] Economic value cannot be captured, captured, and materialized, Miairije says. But ultimately, it’s important that regulations are harmonized globally and fully complied with in the United States, he said. He doesn’t want to create space for forum shopping.

Regulation is not the only challenge. France has a strong talent base, but French startups may stumble when trying to reach a wider audience, said Cyril Vert, vice president of consulting firm EY Fabernovel. Bart says we will only be financially overwhelmed unless successful European companies join us. He said Mistral AI’s record-breaking $105 million funding round last week followed the recent success of year-old American startup Inflection AI, which raised $1.3 billion from investors including Microsoft and Nvidia. are compared with In Europe, it is difficult to fund our efforts with the necessary number of zeros, Vert said.

Scaling up presents additional challenges, especially given the relatively small size of the domestic market. The lack of de facto integration of the EU digital market is further hampered by language barriers, Miairije said. For France, prosperity at home alone is not far off. Vert echoes this concern. We have a champion here that the Americans can buy, he says.

It’s not just the United States. France also faces competition closer to home. Europe’s biggest competitors include the UK, especially the London-Oxbridge ecosystem, and Germany, according to Miairije. But for these countries, trying to become an all-out leader in Europe may not ultimately be the best plan. We need to compete, but we also need to cooperate in this revolution, Miairihe said. We need to work together on issues beyond ourselves and where our values ​​are really at stake.

Vert agrees that European cooperation is essential to realizing Francis’ AI ambitions. With sufficient support, France could benefit greatly from highly specialized mid-sized companies, especially in the B2B market. But will it go head-to-head with Google and Apple? Take it seriously.

