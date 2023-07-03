Mastercard Says Blockchain Technology’s Value in Payments Hasn’t Been Unlocked Yet





Money moves rapidly into the future.

But are central banks, corporate organizations, consumers and retailers ready for a new era of digitized programmability and payment innovation?

The true intrinsic value of blockchain, such as programmability of transactions, immutability of transactions, delivery and payments, and the ability to make always-on payments, has yet to be discovered, said Joan, chief digital officer at Mastercard. Mr Lambert says. Pimunt.

Until financially regulated applications can actually be developed on blockchain, its benefits will never become mainstream, Lambert explained. Regulated financial institutions are [tokenized blockchain money movement vehicles] Realize true scale.

As the world increasingly moves from an economy based on the transmission of information to one in which the transmission of value is paramount, the Arc of Innovation is changing the way individuals, businesses and organizations connect, interact and transact globally. We are rebuilding the underlying infrastructure to support it.

Blockchain has become somewhat of a foul language in the wake of the 2022 cryptocurrency sector woes, but many observers believe that digital assets and blockchain technology are key infrastructures for storing and moving value. claims to be on track for

After all, bringing the power of 24/7 operation, programmability, and immutability to every aspect of the economy still has the potential to truly and continuously transform the way money moves.

Today’s global economy is driven by bank balance sheets, or money from commercial banks, Lambert said.

For blockchain-based fund transfers to have a meaningful impact, he said, commercial bank funds must be brought onto the blockchain in a reliable, secure and scalable way, which he calls tokenized deposits. explains that it is necessary.

Next-generation payment ecosystem

When the App Store launched, no one planned for Uber as an application or even the gig economy as an industry to emerge. The key, says Lambert, is to actually create the environment in which that can happen.

As such, Mastercard is a digital asset app store ecosystem with the vision of providing a set of foundational features designed to make transactions within the digital asset and blockchain ecosystem secure, scalable and interoperable. We are working on developing something called Multi-Token Network (MTN) which is Ultimately, it will enable more efficient and innovative payments and commerce applications.

[Any digital asset solution] It needs to be interoperable with the real world, it needs to be interoperable between different blockchains, and if something goes wrong, it needs traffic rules on how to fix it. explains Lambert.

He said cross-border payments, trade finance, supply trade finance and insurance, and capital markets would all benefit from the blockchain-based benefits and added value of tokenization like programmability for liquidity, transparency, and an improved trading experience. He added that he believes this is a win-win use case area that can provide

Digital money revolutionizes trading

To scale, existing regulated, central bank-backed currencies must be introduced to the blockchain. That hasn’t happened yet, says Lambert.

Ultimately, the key to scalable success for any ecosystem is having a vehicle for value exchange, a currency that consumers can trust and understand, transact with and do what they really want to do.

That is why, in his view, what has been missing in the blockchain puzzle so far is bringing the traditional financial industry and the emerging fintech sector to the table.

Lambert explained that the reason they can’t sit at the table today is because they don’t have the framework to operate in a safe environment.

Not only are we looking to work with financial institutions, fintech developers and academia, we are also asking central banks to join us as observers so that people can see that this is completely transparent. so it will be very interesting to see what happens. There are real solutions to this, Lambert added.

Still, while highlighting the potential of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Lambert acknowledges their limited geographic relevance and widespread lack of consumer understanding. He believes new solutions are needed to extend existing regulated currencies and bring them onto the blockchain.

If it doesn’t scale, Lambert points out, it doesn’t matter.

One of the most disruptive concepts enabled by blockchain technology is programmable money, enabling tokenization and programmability of money movements. This means that conditions can be embedded in transactions and if-then logic can be enabled in payments.

Lambert believes the ability to make tokenized deposits programmable offers clues as to what the future holds for money and payments.

“I think taking this kind of if-then logic and building it into payment instructions would be very valuable to almost every industry,” he said.

Lambert said that while we can imagine blockchain becoming truly internet-like as a way to store and move value, rather than just a way to store and move data, there is a huge lack of trust in the cryptocurrency space. I admit that there is

This is about people’s money, people’s lives. We need to restore trust in the system and put the right framework in place for financial institutions, he said.

