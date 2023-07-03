Launching the era of textile constructionism





VSK Tech is a high-tech company based on computer information technology that pioneers in the field of innovative textiles.

VSK uses its own patented AI technology to simulate fabric structure in real time, combining 30 years of textile development and production experience and supply chain resources to display digital fabric and clothing styles. , introduces endless innovative fabric development ideas to the market.

The NAO Virtual Knitting Machine can achieve 100 different fabric constructions per second on a single computer, displaying various fabric constructions and clothing mockups on the computer screen in real time. Often when creating a new structure it is scrapped due to the high cost of creating a sample, but with NAO there is no need to create a sample to see the results, instead a digital mockup is created first. and only after the design is confirmed can we proceed to production. There is an element of sustainability in this process, which of course expands the creative and innovative capabilities of textile design and production. NAO is also very efficient as it helps reduce creative validation time by 99% and fabric development time by 60%.

With just over 20,000 human-made woven structures since the invention of the traditional loom, NAO has become a disruptive force in the textile and technical fields. NAO AI can create limitless textile constructions, so the NAO team has hand-picked a selection of knitted fabrics called his NAO textiles. Most of them focus on worsted wool knit fabrics from a sustainability standpoint due to the reliability of the raw materials they choose to use, such as merino. Wool and other eco-friendly blends incorporating bamboo, modal and recycled nylon.

With quick response and mature internal resources, VSK can provide fast returns even for small orders. VSK’s technical background also allows it to anticipate market demand and stock several popular fabric styles.

VSK truly encapsulates the next frontier of seamless integration of technology in textiles, launching a new era of textile constructivism.

For more information visit VSK Techs Booth 6HUB52 Hall 6 – Smart Creations.

Website: naotextile.com

Sales Representative: Joe Chen [email protected]

Marketing/PR Contact: Lucrezia [email protected]

