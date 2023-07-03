



The Las Vegas American Hotel Lodging Association today announced the winners of its 2023 General Manager of the Year, TechOvation and Technology Acceleration Awards during a presentation at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Hospitality Show.

AHLA 2023 General Managers of the Year are:Travelodge by Wyndham Memphis General Manager Harold Daniels, AHLA Manager of the Year Select Service Property Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Airport General Manager Katie Ward, AHLA Full Service Property General Manager of the Year Hyatt Regency Coconut Pointe Resort & Spa General Manager Brian Kramer, AHLA Resort Manager of the Year Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa Managing Director Chris Sommers, AHLA Manager of the Year Independent Property SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orange Beach General Manager Michelle Davis, AHLA General Manager of the Year Extended Stay Hyatt Regency New Orleans General Manager Michael O’Keith-Smith, AHLA General Manager Lifetime Achievement Award

The General Manager received the award during the 1st General Manager Summit at the Hospitality Show. The first-of-its-kind event is an annual event that brings together hotel GMs from across the country to hear expert talks, share their best practices, network, and recognize the best of his GM in the industry through an award ceremony. Praise

AHLA and its technical committee HTNG announced that PolyAI has won the annual TechOvation Award for its guest-led voice assistant. This assistant uses advanced conversational AI to understand and respond to common guest requests. The TechOvation Awards recognize the most significant recent innovations in hospitality technology. Judges and hospitality show audiences chose this year’s winner from among her ten semi-finalists who showcased innovative products to hospitality show attendees.

AHLA and HTNG have also named the following winners of the 1st Annual Technology Acceleration Awards:

Actabl Agilysys Belmond BOUNTE, INC. BluIP Clairvoyix Directful Hapi Instio Experiences, Pvt Ltd iOpen Innovations Logistics Phonesuite TigerTMS TipQwik Visual Matrix

The AHLA Technology Acceleration Award annually recognizes companies that have taken concrete steps to drive innovation in the hospitality sector. This year’s award showcases companies that have adopted HTNG Express, a new solution that shortens the post-booking hotel wealth management system integration process from months to just days.

“These esteemed honorees represent some of the brightest stars and most innovative companies in the hospitality industry,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. said. The Hospitality Show provides an ideal forum for recognizing individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in hospitality service and ingenuity. We look forward to once again recognizing America’s top hotel GM and technology innovator at the 2024 Hospitality Show in San Antonio next year.

Next year, the AHLA General Manager of the Year, TechOvation and Technology Acceleration Award winners will be announced at the Hospitality Show 2024 on Monday, October 28, 2024 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. Wednesday, October 30, 2024. If you are interested in next year’s event, please fill out this form to learn more.

About the hospitality show

The Hospitality Show is a new event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one common goal: to run hotels efficiently and profitably. Hosted by the American Hotel Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior hotel brand executives, owners, operators, managers, procurement professionals and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2023 will take place June 27-29 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For more information, visit thehospitalityshow.com.

