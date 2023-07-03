AI will be the next paradigm shift in healthcare





“Predicting the future of medicine starts with reading and watching science fiction,” said Bertalan Mescu, director of the Institute for Medical Futurism, speaking at a Connect In Pharma webinar and discussing how the pharmaceutical industry and We have shared the top trends that will impact the future of the biotech industry. He also cited barriers to innovation and practical steps executives can take to foster progress.

“When you watch science fiction, you ask ‘what if’ questions that you wouldn’t normally think about. What if a new technology could change your life? What if algorithms could provide the same level of empathy as humans? .

Ultimately, he said, the pace of innovation in healthcare is too slow. Mesk went on to ask an important “what if” question. “What if we could have the kind of sci-fi experience that we see in the most important industries, medicine and other areas of healthcare?” I have a headset that allows me to play games at different levels, and a smartwatch with more computing power than the Apollo spacecraft. “Sci-fi is becoming a reality in every field, but medicine is lagging behind.”

Three major barriers to healthcare “The first one is that healthcare is not open to innovation,” Mesk said. With a shortage of 5 million healthcare workers worldwide and projected to grow to 10 million by 2030, the healthcare sector is strained and healthcare is struggling to meet patient demand. It leads to a lack of trust in the system. “There is a lack of funding across the sector, which means there is no funding available for innovation,” he said, citing a public health system without innovation funding and innovation only available to the wealthy. He explained the double problem of a well-funded private health care system. health disparities. “Healthcare was not designed to embrace technological innovation.”

“The next barrier is the people working within the system. We are the bottleneck for hiring. We don’t like change,” he continued. For example, it took him 30 years after the stethoscope was first proposed 200 years ago for doctors to start adopting it. Many said they didn’t want to use “gadgets” when practicing medical “techniques.”

“And the final barrier is the fear of the unknown, in this case automation with AI.” Returning to the chess analogy, Mesk said, “All chess players and coaches use AI to stay competitive.” AI is making chess more competitive, better and more popular, but the same fate awaits healthcare.”

He said medical professionals should use AI to plan better treatments, and patients should also use AI to gain meaningful information from the vast amount of data they can measure about their health. Stated. “Even as a policy maker, he will need to use AI to make better decisions for his country and government.”

Mesk went on to ask members of the pharma and biotech sector to take three key considerations as they move forward.

Making Patients Leaders in Their Healthcare Journey “Patients are becoming the newest members of the healthcare team,” he said. “The first and most important action is that all healthcare and pharmaceutical companies must adopt patient designs.”

Unlike the “patient-centred” concept, patient design is a more active process that involves the patient at the highest level of decision-making. “Every organization, every business, every health government, every medical association needs a patient advisory board,” he added.

Leveraging technology to extend operations “The second action for the pharmaceutical industry is to use better technology to extend operations,” Mesk said.

He outlined the major trends shaping healthcare today, all made possible by the effective use of new technologies and digital tools. In addition to greater equity between stakeholders and patients, key trends include the increasing globalization of healthcare, the development of treatment packages that combine medication and digital health tools, the rise of digital treatments, and the rise of home diagnostics. And so on.

“Digital technology will make healthcare even more global. Australian patients will send cancer tissue samples to a Belgian start-up, which will use a US-based cloud service to sequence the DNA of driver mutations and Then you can find clinical trials conducted by Japanese pharmaceutical companies on the Spanish islands, where patients can receive precision treatments tailored to their type of cancer,” he elaborated.

“There are many examples of great technology already delivering real benefits.” We highlighted some standout use cases, such as improving the supply chain to enable healthcare, and digital biomarkers that allow patients to measure real-time health data. A deep learning application for pharmaceutical design.

“Technology giants are starting to get into healthcare. So we have to work together,” he said.

“A great tool is a ‘digital health bingo card,'” Mesk said, sharing a checklist of six questions to ask when considering a new “breakthrough.” Does it meet real patient or clinical needs? 2. Is it scientifically backed? 3. Is data shared with patients? 4. Does it improve doctor-patient relationships? ?5. Are you using technology that your patients already own? 6. Will it help globalize healthcare?

His checklist questions represent the main characteristics of culture change, and he advised that at least two must be true for transformative technology to stay on the right track.

A vision of the future of doctor-patient care: “People like me might want to bring technology to patient care, but my vision is quite the opposite.” He explained his vision for the future of face-to-face meetings between doctors and patients where all interfaces are removed and the two of them have real-life conversations with trust, empathy and compassion. “But,” he interrupted. “We should be surrounded by seamless, invisible, truly advanced technology: cloud-based chatbots, artificial intelligence decision support, wearable heart sensors, portable diagnostic devices, and more. Not, but they will improve the doctor-patient relationship. ”

How can we achieve this vision of understanding the patient of the near future? Mesk’s third practical step in the medical and pharmaceutical industry is to understand the patient of the near future: “patients like me.” is to He outlined the profile of patients who are committed to their medical care even before they are diagnosed because they are investing in their chances of living longer and healthier lives.

“[These are] For those who track their fitness, monitor their sleep, measure their stress levels, and use commercial apps and devices to motivate themselves to live better. People who collect data all the time. ”

Mesk voluntarily obtains genome sequencing to better understand disease risks and medication needs, and microbiome sequencing to better understand how to optimize diet. Talked about the willing modern patient. “You have to know me as well as you can so you can put yourself in the shoes of tomorrow’s patients and create products, medicines and services for them,” he said. rice field.

Building an Ecosystem for Innovation “All the major medical technologies we use today started out as crazy ideas,” said Meske, noting that the culture surrounding healthcare has given rise to these crazy ideas. should be allowed to become part of daily medical practice, he added. “As part of the pharmaceutical and R&D industry, you play a vital role in building the ecosystems, technologies and supply chains to make these ideas a real possibility for patients.” He envisioned a world where all repetitive, data-driven tasks were automated, allowing workers of the future to focus on tasks that required creativity, intuition, and uniquely human skills.

“We are in the midst of a cultural shift and the hierarchies of the traditional healthcare model are shifting. Doctors and patients are becoming equals, patients are the center of care, and the diagnosis and treatment they need is everywhere. We are moving into a world where we can receive ,” he added.

Mesk ended his talk by hinting at the next steps in this transformation. “The next paradigm shift is imminent, one that will involve AI entities joining patients and doctors as part of the healthcare team.”

By embracing science fiction and avoiding “what if” questions, the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are best prepared to embrace future paradigm shifts in how we view human health, Mesk concluded.

About Connect in Pharma: Connect in Pharma will return to Geneva on June 14-15 after a successful launch in 2022.

Bertalan Mesk is Director of the Institute for Medical Futurism

July 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pmlive.com/pharma_intelligence/AI_the_next_paradigm_shift_in_healthcare_1493764 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos