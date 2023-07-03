Get started with the Google PaLM API





Pathways Language Model 2 (PaLM 2) is a large scale language model (LLM) developed by Google. It was announced in May 2023 as a successor to the PaLM model, which was first released in January 2022. PaLM 2 models are trained on huge datasets of text and code and can perform a wide range of tasks such as word completion. , code completion, question answering, summarization, sentiment analysis.

PaLM 2 is the core underlying model for Google’s generative AI platform. PaLM 2 powers Bard, Google’s AI chatbot that competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Duet AI, Google’s AI assistant framework that is integrated into products like Google Workspace and Google Cloud.

Google makes the PaLM API available as a standalone API endpoint within the Vertex AI Platform. Developers can now access the Vertex AI PaLM API, but standalone endpoints are only available through the Trusted Testers program.

Up and running with Python and Vertex AI

Assuming you are a Google Cloud subscriber, this tutorial will walk you through exploring the PaLM APIs available on the Vertex AI Platform. Please note that this service is in preview and the API may change in the future.

Let’s start by creating an Python virtual environment.

python3 -m venv venv source venv/bin/activate

Next, install the Python module to access the Google Vertex AI Platform.

pip install google-cloud-aiplatform

I will also install Jupyter Notebook, which I often use as a development environment.

pip install jupiter

The library vertexai.preview.language_models has multiple classes such as ChatModel, TextEmbedding, and TextGenerationModel. This tutorial will focus on the TextGenerationModel that helps PaLM 2 generate blog posts based on input prompts.

As a first step, import the appropriate classes from your module.

Import vertexai.preview. language_models Import TextGenerationModel

We then initialize an object based on a pre-trained model [email protected] optimized for text generation.

Model = TextGenerationModel.from_pretrained(“[email protected]”)

The next step is to define a function that accepts the prompt as input and returns the response generated by the model as output.

def get_completion(prompt_text): response = model.predict( prompt text, max_output_tokens=1000, temperature=0.3 ) return response.text IDG

The method detect accepts prompt, number of tokens and temperature as parameters. Let’s understand these parameters in more depth.

Text generation model parameters

When you send prompts in the form of text strings to the PaLM API, the API converts these strings into semantic chunks called tokens. A token is approximately 4 characters. 100 tokens are roughly equivalent to 60-80 words. If you want your model’s output to be no more than 500 words, it’s safe to set the max_output_tokens value to 1000. The maximum value supported by the model is 1024. If you don’t include this parameter, the value defaults to 64.

The next parameter, temperature, specifies the creativity of the model. This setting controls how random token selection is. Lower temperatures are better for prompts that require specific, less creative responses, while higher temperatures yield more varied and creative responses. Temperature values ​​can be between 0 and 1. Set this to 0.3 as it requires a little creativity.

Temperature is also an optional parameter and the default value depends on the model. Two other optional parameters, top_k and top_p, allow you to change how the model selects tokens for output, but are omitted here.

With the methods in place, let’s build the prompt.

Prompt = f””” Write a blog post about renewable energy.Please limit the number of characters to 500. “””

Call the method passing the prompt.

response = get_completion(prompt) print(response) IDG

You should see a well-written blog post generated by PaLM.

Let’s make this a reality by asking PaLM to generate HTML formatted content. For that you need to change the prompt.

Prompt = f””” Write a blog post about renewable energy.Please limit the word count to 500 words.Please format the output in HTML.”””

To print the output in HTML format, you can use Jupyter Notebook’s built-in widget.

Import display from IPython.display, HTML display (HTML(response))

You can now see HTML formatted blog posts.

IDGMore

Below is the complete code for your reference.

from vertexai.preview. language_models import TextGenerationModel model = TextGenerationModel.from_pretrained(“[email protected]″) def get_completion(prompt_text):response = model.predict(prompt_text, max_output_tokens=1000, pressure=0.3 ) return response.text prompt = f””” Write a blog post about renewable energy. Limit the number of words to 500. Format the output in HTML. “”” response=get_completion(prompt) print(response) from IPython.display import display, HTML display(HTML (response))

With just a few lines of code, I called PaLM 2 LLM to generate a blog post. Future tutorials will explore other features of the model such as code completion, chat, and word embeddings. stay tuned.

