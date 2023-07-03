Google to remove Canadian news from search over new law





NEW YORK: Alphabet Inc. will pull news from Canadian publishers through its Google search engine after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government passed a law requiring digital platforms to pay local news outlets for news content. announced that it will remove the link to

Online news law introduces uncertainty into our product, exposing us to uncapped financial liability simply by making news from Canadian publishers more accessible to Canadians, California says Kent Walker, president of global affairs at the company, said in a statement.

Walker said the link would be removed when the law takes effect later this year.

The move comes after Meta Platforms Incs announced last week that it would be discontinuing news on Facebook and Instagram for all Canadian users.

Alphabet and Meta have been testing news blocking on their platforms for a small number of Canadian users in recent months.

Tech giants claim they will be unfairly paid for content that has no economic benefit, but the government said the bill would help level the playing field and reduce the 450 news outlets said they would divert some of their advertising revenue to the closed Canadian media sector. 2021 years.

This isn’t the first time Alphabet has pulled news from its platform.

In 2014, the company shut down Google News in Spain after Spain passed a law requiring news aggregators to pay publishers.

After a hiatus of about eight years, the service became available again last year following an update to copyright law that allowed news outlets to negotiate with digital platforms.

Alphabet also announced that, apart from the news block in Canada, it would also end negotiation agreements covering 150 news publications across the country.

According to Alphabet, in 2022, the platform will be linked to Canadian news publications more than 3.6 billion times, with referral traffic reaching C$250 million (US$189 million or RM882 million) annually. .

Walker said he hopes the government will show a viable path forward.

Otherwise, the law could make it harder for Canadians to find news online, make it harder for journalists to reach their audience, and reduce valuable free web traffic to Canadian publishers. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters last Wednesday that he was deeply disappointed to see Facebook continue to refuse to pay its fair share and deny its responsibility to democracy.

He added that talks between the government and Google are ongoing, but it’s unclear whether Alphabet’s move will result in any compromises on new regulations that are still in draft.

The Office of the Minister of Cultural Heritage Pablo Rodriguez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News Media Canada, which represents about 500 news outlets in the country, from major newspapers to small independents, disdained Alphabet’s move.

Instead of demonstrating unparalleled market power by withholding Canadians access to timely and accurate news, it is now time for all stakeholders to act with integrity as responsible corporate citizens and ensure regulatory balance. It’s time to get actively involved in the regulatory process to ensure The group’s chief executive, Paul Deegan, said in an email that it was predictable and fair.bloomberg

