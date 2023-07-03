Japan plans innovation box tax cut to attract R&D investment





To encourage domestic and foreign companies to set up R&D centers in Japan, the Ministry of Industry will offer tax incentives for corporate innovations such as patents and copyrights.

The innovation box is a so-called tax reduction that applies a lower tax rate than the normal corporate tax to income derived from intellectual property obtained from research and development in Japan.

Target fields are expected to include pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

The ministry aims to finalize details such as tax rates and specific types of income eligible for tax cuts towards the end of the year before the government decides on a series of tax reform proposals.

According to the outline of the education ministry’s plan presented to ruling party lawmakers, preferential tax rates will be applied to income from the transfer of intellectual property, such as license fees and patent fees, as well as to the sale of products incorporating intellectual property.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government said in its action plan for a flagship project of new capitalism that it would promote corporate investment in intangible assets such as intellectual property, in addition to factories and other tangible assets.

Competition that encourages corporate innovation is intensifying internationally.

According to the Ministry of Industry, France created an innovation box in 2001 with a preferential tax rate of 10% against a corporate tax of 25.8%.

Other countries such as the UK, Italy, India and Singapore have introduced similar tax regimes, and Australia is also planning its own.

The ministry hopes to increase future tax revenues by promoting innovative research and development.

But skeptics within the government say huge amounts of subsidies are already being poured into sectors such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, and the proposed tax cuts are disproportionate among sectors not benefiting from national industrial policy. He pointed out that it could further deepen the sense of fairness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14947430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos