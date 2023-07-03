Google unveils new art retrospective using AI for Leonardo da Vinci’s manuscripts





1/2

Da Vinci Stickies allows users to combine his sketches to create new wacky ideas with the help of Google AI image generation research. Photo courtesy of Google Arts & Culture

NEW YORK, July 3 (UPI) — Google Arts & Culture, the technology giant’s platform for archiving and sharing works of art and cultural artifacts from around the world, has launched artificial intelligence-powered Renaissance master Leonardo da A new retrospective of the Vinci Liturgy has been released. .

Valeria Gasparotti, program manager at Google Arts and Culture, told UPI in an interview that the project, called “Decode da Vinci,” was created to unlock Leonardo “as a human being and as a polymath.” .

Leonardo was not only famous for paintings such as the “Mona Lisa” and “The Last Supper”, but he was also a passionate scientist and engineer, whose research ranged from anatomy to human flight. I called.

He came up with ideas for everything from diving suits to machine guns and scribbled the ideas and sketches on paper. This is known as the Leonardo manuscript.

Google now collaborates with 28 cultural institutions in 8 countries around the world to digitize Leonardo’s Code of Laws and bring them together in one unique online tool. Its purpose is to enable researchers and the general public to immerse themselves in the artistic and scientific pursuits of Renaissance men.

“He’s someone in the history of art and the history of science who needs to find a space online,” Gasparotti told UPI.

Gasparotti said “the aim is to make sense of this number” and that Google provides “a container for institutions around the world to bring their knowledge”.

In particular, the project cataloged seven of Leonardo’s manuscripts, and Gasparotti noted that it was one of the largest works containing the Codex Atlantis, spanning many volumes.

A previous project created by Visual Agency and Mondadori Portfolio in collaboration with Milan’s Biblioteca Ambrosiana Library and Art Gallery, digitized and cataloged Codex Atlanticus in 2019. An interactive tool allows users to search the 1,119 pages of the document by theme.

But the Google project appears to be the first in which artificial intelligence has been used to explore Leonardo’s work across manuscripts.

“Through these various sources, it is very clear that Leonardo’s visual language and that he was more than just an artist: how he taught and how he created. , it really comes through from these materials,” Gasparotti said. “A woman’s hair curls turn into a whirlpool in the water.”

Speaking to UPI before the project began, Gasparotti said Google believes that multiple physics codes are spread across different international bodies and often cannot be explored all at once. I hope it will happen,” he said. Public access is restricted.

“Of course, physical objects are protected by institutions,” Gasparotti said. “There are observational issues and concerns because they are fragile, so they are not always equally accessible to the public.”

Google Arts and Culture program manager Freya Salway said the program does not use live AI models for users to view.

But Google partnered with Oxford University art history professor and Leonardo da Vinci guru Martin Kemp to dig deeper into the artist’s work.

“Martin used an existing machine learning model and applied it to his codex to derive relevance,” Salway said. “So he’s actually using it as a tool, and everyone can see the different clusters that were found and kind of schematics.”

Salway pointed out that Google also used AI image generation research to create an interactive tool that allows users to combine two Leonardo paintings in the codex to create a new painting.

“They’re kind of based on what the model generated, we’re not running the actual model here, so it’s not like there’s an infinite number of possible results. All pre-generated It’s been done,” Salway said.

Still, Salway said he believes Leonardo is a prolific sketcher and that users will have fun dreaming up “wacky thoughts and ideas.”

“One of my favorite combinations is ‘leaf’ and ‘lake,'” she said. “The code is huge, so it’s just a way to get people to know it in a playful way.”

Gasparotti added that this is not the first time Google has created such a retrospective. The tech giant has done other work in the past, including one for Brazilian musician Gilberto Gil.

As a final treat for users, Google also created an animation showing what Leonardo’s flying machine looks like in real life.

“This is one of the retrospectives we already have on our platform,” Gasparotti said.

“We went through a series of documents that unravel Leonardo’s interest in flying. He was really, really into flying. It helped me to know.”

