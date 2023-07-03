Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia Strengthen Information Technology Cooperation





Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia have stepped up information technology cooperation with the visit of Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Abdullah Al-Swaha and the signing of various agreements on Sunday.

Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation (HKSTP) and Saudi Key Investment Agency eWTP Arabian Capital (eWTPA) said in a joint statement that 11 companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with eWTPA to express their interest in entering and participating in the Saudi market. announced to show at SCEA.

These companies include Aerosim (HK) Limited, D-Engraver Limited, FJ Dynamics International Limited, FreeD Group Limited, GoGoChart Technology Limited, Triavo Limited (Floship), XtalPi, Insilico Medicine, H World Group Limited, New Horizo​ n Health, CIMC ENRIC.

SCEA is a non-profit organization supported by MCIT and the Saudi Alliance for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones.

Founded in February 2023, it has since attracted over 100 members, many of them based in Hong Kong.

By launching a chapter in Hong Kong, SCEA aims to connect the business communities of Hong Kong, mainland China and Saudi Arabia.

There are tremendous opportunities for cooperation in innovation and technology between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

“The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) market offers limitless opportunities for technology companies, start-ups and talent,” said John Lee, CEO of Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Swaha said that the visit will mark a new milestone in Saudi Arabia-Hong Kong relations, which will not only form a new horizon of technology and innovation together, but will also be a great opportunity for Hong Kong technology companies in Saudi Arabia. He said it would create opportunities.

According to him, this will facilitate bilateral exchanges between the two countries, promote economic development, and shape the future of cooperation and collaboration.

HKSTP Chairman Dr Sunny Chai said Hong Kong-Saudi relations are witnessing a golden age, with the two markets offering complementary values.

By bridging research, commercialization and finance, HKSTP provides a unique platform for technology ventures to take full advantage of Hong Kong’s status as an international research, innovation and finance hub, he said. Stated.

“We are proud to see our parks company grow in our city, expand into Saudi Arabia and open up new avenues for Saudi companies to enter Hong Kong.

“Enhancing cooperation, understanding and partnership will only bring mutual benefits in the innovation and technology development of our two countries’ markets,” he added.

Jerry Lee, SCEA Executive Director and eWTPA Founding Managing Partner, said he believed Hong Kong would play an important role in China-Saudi relations and become a bridge for technical and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“We aim to contribute to the country’s economic diversification in line with Saudi Vision 2030 by enabling Hong Kong’s leading financial and technology companies to establish a presence in Saudi Arabia.

“We also want to facilitate the listing of both Saudi and Hong Kong stock exchanges,” he said.

Paving the way for Saudi companies to establish a presence in Hong Kong and listing in Hong Kong, and for Saudi investors to access opportunities in China, in addition to expanding Hong Kong-based companies into the Middle East. are also being actively discussed.

Nicholas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), said this is a very exciting time for cooperation between Hong Kong and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to connect capital from Saudi Arabia to China’s exciting growth opportunities and to connect Saudi companies with the vast investment capital of China and the region.

“HKEX has the right channels, platforms and products to support increased connectivity between China and the Middle East, working with our partners in both regions to connect our markets with the communities they support. , and look forward to promoting and developing “prosperity for all,” he added.

Hong Kong’s ESR Expands into Thailand, Investing $235 Million to Develop Two Logistics and Industrial Parks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technode.global/2023/07/03/hong-kong-and-saudi-arabia-to-boost-information-and-technology-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos