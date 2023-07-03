Businesses should stop using Google Analytics





The Swedish Privacy Agency (IMY) investigated how four companies use Google Analytics for visitor statistics. IMY has imposed penalties on two of them. One of these companies recently voluntarily stopped using statistical tools, and the IMY ordered the other three to also stop using statistical tools.

IMY investigated how the four companies transfer personal data to the United States via Google Analytics, a tool that measures and analyzes traffic on their websites. The companies surveyed are CDON, Coop, Dagens Industri and Tele2. This review refers to the version of Google Analytics dated August 14, 2020.

The review is based on a complaint from the interest group None of Your Business (NOYB) in light of the so-called Schrems II ruling of the EU courts. The complaint alleges that the company violates the law by transferring personal data to the United States.

According to the data protection regulation GDPR, personal data may be transferred to a third country, i.e. outside the EU/EEA, if the European Commission determines that the country in question provides an adequate level of protection for personal data corresponding to it. may be transferred. Found within the EU/EEA. However, the European Court of Justice, through the Schrems II judgment, ruled that the United States could not be considered to have such an adequate level of protection at the time of the judgment.

In its review, IMY considers data transferred to the United States via Google’s statistical tools to be personal data as it may be linked to other unique data transferred. The authorities also consider that the technological protection measures taken by companies are not sufficient to ensure a level of protection which is basically equivalent to that guaranteed within the EU/EEA.

– The fact that the IMY decided on these cases at the same time makes it clear what requirements are imposed on technical safeguards and other measures when transferring personal data to a third country, in this case the United States. Attorney Sandra Arvidson said. , led the review of the company.

In the absence of a decision by the European Commission on an adequate level of protection, data may be transferred on the basis of so-called standard contractual clauses decided by the European Commission. However, according to the European Court of Justice, such standard contractual clauses may need to be supplemented with additional safeguards where necessary to actually maintain the protections the clauses are intended to provide. There is a nature.

All four companies make decisions regarding the transfer of personal data via Google Analytics under standard contractual terms. According to IMY’s research, none of the companies’ additional technical protection measures seem to be sufficient. IMY imposed an administrative fine of Tk 12 million against Tele2 and Tk 300,000 against CDON, which did not take the same broad protection measures as Coop and Dagens Industri. Tele2 recently stopped using statistical tools in its own discretion. IMY ordered the other three companies to stop using the tool.

– These decisions will not only affect these four companies, but can also guide other organizations using Google Analytics, said Sandra Arvidsson.

Contact us for more information

Attorney Sandra Arvidson, Phone 08-515 154 14 Press Service, Phone 08-515 15 415

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imy.se/nyheter/bolag-maste-sluta-anvanda-google-analytics/

