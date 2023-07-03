Leap Automation Named Top Technology Innovator in Scotland





Leap Automation: Scottish Winner of KPMG’s UK Tech Innovator Competition

Aberdeen-based company Leap Automation has been named the Scottish winner of KPMG’s annual UK Tech Innovator competition. The company impressed judges with its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in end-of-line automation and machine vision systems for food producers. Co-CEOs Ben Stewart and Ben Bamford will now pitch in the UK final of the tournament in July.

On June 20th, ten fast-growing companies based in Scotland competed at KPMG’s Edinburgh office. Each company submitted their innovative ideas to a panel of five judges, including endurance athlete and investor Mark Beaumont, Gopalan Rajagopalan of Tata Consultancy Services Scotland and business consultant Julie Greaves. Proposed. The competition demonstrated the breadth, depth and ingenuity of the Scottish entrepreneurial community.

Success of Leap Automation

Ben Stewart said the level of applicants for the pitch event was incredible and expressed his excitement to represent Scotland in the finals of Great Britain. He emphasized that innovation is at the core of everything Leap Automation does as it strives to make robotic automation accessible to all. Stuart believes this recognition is a recognition of the smart work that great teams do every day.

Supporting KPMG Technology Innovators

Amy Burnett, Head of KPMG Private Enterprise Access, praised Leap Automation for using AI and machine learning to improve efficiency in the fresh produce supply chain. She expressed KPMG’s excitement to support the continued growth of technology innovators who are either hidden gems in the technology ecosystem or leading the way with disruptive and transformative thinking.

UK final and beyond

The UK final will take place on 24 July at KPMG’s new ignition center in Manchester. Leap Automation and Scottish runner-up MI:RNA, diagnostic testing laboratories that use AI to detect early-stage diseases in animals, together with exclusive networking opportunities, will join KPMG for fast-growing companies. Receives entry into a bespoke version of the Access Program. The overall UK winner and other participating country winners will advance to the Global Tech Innovator finals at Web Summit 2023.

Celebrating 10 years of innovation

KPMG’s UK Tech Innovator competition is in its 10th year. Over the years we have unearthed UK technology innovators such as What3Words, SafetoNet, FIDOTech and his 2022 winner HiiROC, who won the global finals of the Web Summit. This year he received close to 400 applications from the UK and the Scottish companies selected for competition were Dyneval, Forrit, Gigged.AI, Invizius, Kenoteq, Leap Automation, MI:RNA, Pawprint, Recast and ZIPZERO Global. bottom.

Conclusion

Leap Automation has been named Scottish winner of KPMG’s UK Tech Innovator competition for its innovative use of AI and machine learning in end-of-line automation and machine vision systems for food producers. The company will now have the opportunity to compete in the UK finals in July and advance to the Global Tech Innovator finals at Web Summit 2023. KPMG’s support through the Access program will further support the growth of Leap Automation and other technology innovators in Scotland.

