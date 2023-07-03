3 things to know about how the US Congress regulates AI





The Schumers plan is the culmination of many other smaller policy measures. On June 14, Senators Josh Hawley (Republican, Missouri) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut) passed Section 230 (Exempting Online Platforms from Liability for User-Generated Content). submitted a bill to exclude generative AI from the law). Last Thursday, the House Science Committee invited several AI companies to ask questions about the technology and the various risks and benefits it poses. House Democrats Ted Liu and Anna Eshu, along with Republican Ken Buck, have proposed creating a National AI Commission to manage AI policy, and a bipartisan group of senators are particularly interested in competing with China. proposed the creation of a federal office to facilitate

While this flurry of activity is noteworthy, U.S. lawmakers aren’t really starting from scratch on AI policy. Alex Engler, a researcher at the Brookings Institution, says he sees many offices formulating separate views on specific parts of AI policy, but most of them have some kind of relevance to existing problems. Says it’s within scope. Agencies such as the FTC, the Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Copyright Office have responded quickly to the epidemic of the past six months, releasing policy statements, guidelines, and warnings, particularly around generative AI.

Of course, when it comes to Congress, I’m not at all sure if talk means action. But US lawmakers thinking about AI reflects some new principles. Here are her three main themes throughout this conversation that you should know to understand where the US AI bill is headed.

The United States is the home of Silicon Valley and prides itself on protecting innovation. Many of her biggest AI companies are US companies, and Congress will not let you or her EU forget that. Schumer called innovation the north star of US AI strategy, which probably means regulators will ask tech CEOs how they want to be regulated. are doing. It would be interesting to see the technology lobby in action here. The language comes in part in response to the latest regulations by the European Union, which some tech companies and commentators claim will stifle innovation. Technology, especially AI, should align with democratic values. I heard this opinion from government officials such as Schumer and President Biden. The subtext here is the narrative that US AI companies are different from Chinese AI companies. (New Chinese guidelines require that generative AI output reflect communist values.) While we are trying to package it, we are also trying to strengthen the production and management of AI. Chips powering AI systems and an escalating trade war continue. One of the big questions is what will happen to Section 230? The big unresolved question about AI regulation in the United States is whether Section 230 reform will happen. Section 230 is an internet law passed in the United States in the 1990s to prevent technology companies from being sued over content on their platforms. But should tech companies be given the same jailbreak path to AI-generated content? Yes, this is a large undertaking. Considering that the Supreme Court recently rejected a ruling on Section 230, it is likely that the debate has been brought back to Congress. Every time legislators decide whether and how to amend legislation, it can have a significant impact on the AI ​​landscape.

So where does this go? Well, politicians are on summer vacation, so there won’t be anything to do in the short term. But starting this fall, Schumer plans to launch an invitation-only discussion group in Congress to look at specific aspects of AI.

In the meantime, Engler said, there may be discussions about banning certain applications of AI, such as sentiment analysis and facial recognition, which mirror some of the EU regulations. Lawmakers could also try to revive existing proposals for comprehensive technology legislation, such as the Algorithm Liability Act.

For now, all eyes are on Schumer’s big swing. The idea is to come up with something very comprehensive and do it quickly. Engler says it’s going to get some pretty dramatic attention.

What Else Are You Reading Everyone is talking about Bidennomics. This means the current president’s particular brand of economic policy. High tech is at the heart of Bidennomics, pouring billions of dollars into American industry. For a glimpse of what that means on the ground, it’s worth reading this article from The Atlantic about a new semiconductor factory being built in Syracuse. AI detection tools attempt to identify whether text or images online are created by AI or by humans. But there is a problem. they don’t work very well. New York Times journalists played around with different tools and ranked them according to their performance. What they discover makes for sober reading. Google’s advertising business is having a tough week. About 80% of Google’s ad placements seem to violate its own policies, according to a new study published by The Wall Street Journal, which Google disputes.what i learned this week

We may be more likely to believe AI-generated disinformation, according to new research highlighted by my colleague Rhiannon Williams. Researchers at the University of Zurich found that AI-generated inaccurate tweets are 3% less likely to be identified than those written by humans.

This is just one study, but if supported by further research, it’s an alarming finding. As Rhiannon writes, Thegenerative AI boom puts powerful and accessible AI tools in the hands of everyone, including the bad guys. Models like GPT-3 can generate false texts that look compelling and are used to quickly and cheaply generate false narratives for conspiracy theorists and disinformation campaigns. may occur.

