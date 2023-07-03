Canonical India’s Karmendra Trivedi says open source technology and cloud computing will continue to drive India’s digital economy





India recently overtook the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world. In sum, this clearly demonstrates the potential of the Indian economy and we strongly believe that cloud technology can contribute in terms of innovation, and innovation can drive the Indian economy and make it grow further.” Karmendra Trivedi, Canonical India Sales Director at the company, said. It’s behind Ubuntu. Canonical provides enterprise security, support and services for a wide range of open source technologies, covering every part of the stack from infrastructure to applications. . In fact, India aims to become a trillion dollar digital economy by 2026, and cloud computing is essential to support and enable this growth.

In a conversation with digitalbroadcast, economictimes.com editor Miloni Bhatt, Trivedi mapped the direct and indirect impacts of cloud technology on the Indian economy, with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) He reiterated that cloud is projected to contribute to the Indian economy by 2020. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be between he $315 billion and he $375 billion, directly and indirectly he will create 14 million jobs.

Having deciphered the cloud map of the Indian economy, Trivedi highlights four factors that he believes will be impacted by cloud computing. In a nutshell, he has four things that will be affected by the adoption of cloud technology. One is GDP, second is employment, third is innovation and entrepreneurship, and finally technological progress. Trivedi emphasizes that open source he technology and cloud he computing have supported India’s digitization and will continue to do so as the technology continues to evolve.

Computing inside the infinite world of cloud computing is no longer confined to physical infrastructure, but ubiquitous in a virtual reality full of untapped possibilities. Cloud computing is the linchpin of the digital revolution, the technology enabling data to be stored, precessed and managed across networks of servers around the world, making geographic boundaries and hardware limitations obsolete. The cloud offers unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. In this digital age, businesses must embrace cloud computing as an integral part of their operations.

Find stories that interest you. The agility and resilience that cloud technology provides is not only beneficial, it is emerging as fundamental to the survival and success of any business. The scalability it provides allows enterprises to easily adjust computing power on demand, reducing the risk of overprovisioning or underutilizing resources. It saves companies money by turning capital expenditures into operating expenses. The tools and platforms provided for teams provide seamless communication that fosters collaboration. Additionally, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics available on the cloud ensure greater business resilience. Barriers to Cloud Technology Adoption There is an opportunity cost in the Indian economy in terms of slow adoption of cloud technologies. Trivedi said the gap would make India less competitive and slow down the overall digital transformation effort. So what are the barriers to cloud adoption? Trivedi outlines that the main barrier to adoption is simply an organizational lack of understanding of the cloud’s benefits. It is important for organizations to advance their knowledge and stay aware of the innovations happening in the technology space and how these advances are driving growth.

But the cloud is a rapidly evolving technology. So the question remains: how can organizations stay ahead of the curve? This is where companies like Canonical come into play. We at Canonical understand this. We are an open source technology provider and work closely with cloud computing. We always work to be two steps ahead of him. This is why Ubuntu is so widely used and the most preferred operating system in the cloud. Trivedi says the company has over 65% market share in production workloads.

Canonical India effectively integrates with the cloud to provide the long-term support your organization needs, including security-based support and other enterprise-level support. Trivedi talks about how Ubuntu works in different scenarios of cloud computing such as hybrid cloud, private cloud, telecom and network function virtualization (NFV).

Ubuntu gives users the freedom of Linux and a way to consume or use open source software without the hassle of configuration, maintenance and security. The strong community behind Ubuntu has made it the most supported OS on the market, and Ubuntu has dedicated versions for those users. Requires additional security and compliance. Called Ubuntu Pro, it’s a solution that offers extended maintenance support (including over 30,000 third-party open source packages in the Ubuntu Universe), live patching, and enterprise-level support for open source applications.

Ubuntu is secure by design and Canonical ensures that any vulnerabilities that arise are resolved quickly and skillfully. Ubuntu offers automatic critical updates and committed security maintenance as part of the LTS model which covers Ubuntu for 5 years from the release date.

The future of the cloud and India’s digital leap Diving into the Canonical landscape in India, Trivedi said the Canonical landscape helps customers manage and automate when they’re using Ubuntu on Ubuntu servers and desktops, or in the cloud. I’m here. So, it’s an automated tool that not only helps you get your repositories, but it also helps you get your patches in an automated way. It reduces an organization’s operating costs because managing virtual machines and managing servers within an organization is a nightmare for the organization. The Canonical landscape has the ability for him to manage over 40,000 servers or desktops with a single API.

Additionally, Trivedi sheds light on the scope of innovation and some of Ubuntu’s innovative use cases. For example, Trivedi says that ChatGPTone, the hottest technology today, is being nurtured on the cloud, the underlying technology it uses comes from the open source world, and Ubuntu is part of that effort. said.

Despite transitional changes in its ever-evolving ecosystem, India remains one of the major adopters of open source technology, even when compared to mature markets, and the dynamic world of open source technology continues to grow. Trivedi emphasizes that it is likely to continue to empower countries in the future. A further leap forward in digital transformation.

The Future of Cloud Computing – A Conversation with Karmendra Trivedi of Canonical India

By 2026, the cloud's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) will be between $315 billion and $375 billion, creating direct and indirect jobs for 14 million people in India.

