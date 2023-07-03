Google Ads Liason tackles AI in AMA session





The Paid Search Association (PSA), a non-profit professional organization, hosted an “AMA” event with Ginny Marvin, Head of Google Ads.

A session via Slack allowed PSA members to ask Marvin any questions they had about paid search.

Over 15 questions were asked during the hour-long event, revealing what everyone cares about: AI and its role in PPC.

KLEVER, JumpFly and AdAlies sponsored the event.

Address business and personal challenges with AI

The first question in the chat focused on business challenges.

One of the challenges companies face when using AI-generated creative is legal claims and brand voice. What advice would you give to marketers and customers who cannot access these tools for legal reasons?

Marvin provided a thoughtful two-part answer to the question. First, she mentioned how generative AI will be used for asset creation (this was previously covered at Google Marketing Live).

New conversational experience (opt-in) for search campaign creation. Use natural language to ask Google Ads for ideas and quickly generate relevant keywords, headlines, descriptions, images and other assets. PMax’s new asset creation flow lets you quickly generate and curate high-quality text and image assets by simply entering a URL. Automatically created assets (opt-in) simplify and automate the generation of high-quality ads to meet your business goals.

She said Google is grappling with legal and brand tone issues in several areas.

All AI-generated assets go through standard policy checks just like manually created assets. All AI-created assets are based on advertiser input, including website content and existing ads. Advertisers can review, edit, and remove assets automatically created in the P-MAX flow before publishing to ensure they properly represent the voice of their brand. Advertisers can review or remove other automatically created asset types at any time.

Another AI question was asked, this time focusing on the role of paid search practitioners.

For those of you who love paid search but are witnessing rapid developments in AI, should you worry that paid search practitioners will one day cease to exist?

Marvin voices her opinion, emphasizing that her views haven’t changed much in 15 years in search.

Marvin further responded to the practitioner’s role:

This industry is constantly changing, and if you’re not open to learning, testing, and evolving, you risk being left behind. I think the big difference now is that the pace of change and advancement in AI, especially generative AI capabilities, will be faster. Features like conversational experiences make it easier for businesses to launch effective campaigns that align with business goals. I think marketers and marketing teams will be able to rethink their workflows and work with AI to maximize the impact on their businesses and their customers’ businesses.

Addressing AI in User Experience

We were bombarded with even more questions about AI, especially the user experience for Google Ads practitioners.

As one PSA member asked:

Will AI be built into Google Ads Editor? The UI version of the platform will not be available at scale.

Marvin didn’t have specific updates on the AI ​​built into the Google Ads Editor tool. However, she said it’s early days for a conversational experience to be introduced to her UI.

Another advertiser asked the following question regarding the June 13 announcement of the Google Ads interface:

What’s the new look and what does the interface do? Why is it only available for some accounts and not others?

Marvin repeated tests of the Google Ads interface that began and concluded in March. The winning designs are now rolling out to advertisers through the remainder of 2023.

Advertisers offered a new experience can go back and forth throughout the holiday season knowing that it will take time to adapt to the new interface.

Other Advertiser Questions

Advertisers asked a myriad of other questions throughout the hour. These include topics such as:

Dynamic Search Ads How Agency Teams Work Together Most Effectively The Best of Fighting Google Ad Fraud Summary

Ginny Marvin and the Paid Search Association provided a thoughtful and respectful space for advertisers to ask and receive honest and transparent topics.

These ongoing conversations make it clear that Google is listening to marketers’ feedback and making decisions accordingly.

Special thanks to Paid Search Association for hosting the event, Ginny Marvin for answering and addressing questions, and event sponsors.

Featured Image: DG-Studio/Shutterstock

