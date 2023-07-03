How to fight overtourism with technology





Norm Toyster, CEO and co-founder of Travelier.

Getty

International tourism is exploding as the last vestiges of COVID-19 restrictions are finally lifted. More than 900 million avid tourists will fly in 2022, double the number in 2021.

But as global travel recovers from the pandemic, a surge in tourism is overwhelming foreign infrastructure, among other things, disrupting local populations and degrading the overall tourism experience.

Tourism is still boosting the economies of hotspot cities, but municipal authorities are unhappy with the damage overtourism does to communities and cultural heritage, and are starting to solve the problem on their own to alleviate overcrowding.

To combat the downsides of overtourism, the travel industry is using technology-based tools to address the root causes of tourist congestion and actively encourage travel to lesser-known destinations. Tourists can be satisfied without burdening the residents who call these wonderful places home.

hard-line means

One study found that when the number of tourists exceeds a city’s carrying capacity, residents’ perceptions of their homes as good places to live begin to decline, and feelings of resentment toward tourists increase during busy periods. It is said that

With its picturesque canals, stunning brick architecture and laid-back bike paths, Amsterdam is just one of several cities shaken by overtourism. This year alone he expects more than 20 million tourists to visit the city.

To curb the flow of tourists without destabilizing the tourism market, the city has introduced caps on overnight stays, bans on recreational drug use in public places, closures of hotels and some popular tourist attractions. It has proposed further measures, such as moving the spots out of the city center or even removing them. they at all.

With tourism running unchecked, other cities are grappling with their own problems. The mayor of Dubrovnik has closed 80% of souvenir shops and restricted the operation of cruise ships and tour buses to give the city more space to breathe. Barcelona city authorities imposed a tax on overnight travelers and banned them from entering certain food markets. And in Venice, authorities have banned the development of new hotels and installed turnstiles on popular routes to direct tourist traffic.

road less traveled

For the tourism industry to thrive in partnership with residential communities, it must cultivate new approaches that better serve local interests when promoting destinations and travel options.

Marketing travel with thoughtful advertising campaigns and technology tools that encourage travelers to move away from the traditional hotspots and explore lesser-known tourist attractions will result in a more even distribution of travelers to different destinations. may lead to

To that end, dispersing tourists should be a top business goal for travel operators, rather than doubling down on high-traffic destinations. Not only will this allow travelers to truly experience diverse cultures, but it will also provide important support for local businesses, restaurants and cultural establishments that get the most out of their tourist dollars. increase.

Travel with technology

To enable travelers to visit new and unfamiliar destinations, the industry should consider leveraging technology-based tools to persuade travelers. For example, by incorporating innovative digital capabilities into travel services, we are shining a spotlight on fresh destination options and helping local communities that tourists were unaware of or felt too intimidated to travel on their own. can enable clearer access to the services of

Airbnb, for example, introduced a flexible search feature in 2021 to divert bookings from destinations during peak periods of overtourism and travel, encouraging tourists to book accommodation in other cities and towns.

The City of Florence has developed the “Feel Florence” app, a technological solution to manage overtourism in real time. This app is a service that suggests routes and experiences to visitors based on current tourism demand. Through data collection from sensors installed throughout the city, the app will let visitors know which attractions may be crowded and offer them the option to visit alternative areas that may benefit from sponsorship. increase.

Expanding the online presence of local vendors and transportation services (often lacking the resources and knowledge to do it themselves) through their own platforms, travel providers are adding hundreds more to their products and services. You can connect with millions of people. Combined with translation services, transparent pricing, secure payment systems and user reviews, this strategy could be a key factor in dispersing tourists and curbing overtourism.

halfway point

With major destinations flooded with tourists, the tourism industry and local governments will have to find a middle ground. Otherwise, cities with large numbers of tourists will be forced to impose further tourist restrictions, jeopardizing entire revenue streams.

The sooner the travel industry embraces technology solutions, the more confident tourists will be in exploring new destinations and supporting local communities, thereby reducing the negative impact of their presence. .

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/07/03/beyond-the-common-border-how-to-combat-overtourism-with-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos