Google mental health manager loses job after 10 years, says it’s a big twist





By Divyanshi Sharma: Google announced its decision to lay off 12,000 people in January this year, and the news caused quite a stir in the industry. After all, the tech giant is known for offering top-notch perks to its employees, making it a dream company for many techies. But the company handed out pink slips to thousands of employees earlier this year to cut costs, and the decision has affected families around the world.

While some former Google employees tried to find better opportunities on job-search platforms, others spread the word about their layoffs to the world.

Among the employees Google laid off was a mental health and wellbeing manager who had been with the company for 10 years.

Former Google employee talks about layoffs

A former Google employee wrote in a LinkedIn post about her second maternity leave and how her tenure at Google ended: “Last week ended my second maternity leave, which also ended my role at Google. Earlier this year, I was laid off, along with thousands of others.”

She added that because she was on maternity leave, she had more time to “get over the shock” (of the layoff) than others. She wrote that the woman called her dismissal email a big setback and that she was determined to change the situation for the positive.

“The temporary custody of paternity leave gave me more time than most to take in the shock and come to terms with the fact that I was no longer part of that amazing community. After working for 10 years at a company that gave me “Such a layoff email was a big twist. I didn’t want this to end my time at Google, but now it has.” , I feel determined and excited to turn this into something positive,” she wrote.

A former Google executive wrote about his time at the company: “I’ve been working on products and causes that I truly love and take home what I’ve learned from my amazing role in operations and welfare. First Google Books, then ‘Google Movies and TV, but most of all, my mental health.’ Health and wellbeing. Ten years of fun, heartwarming and inspirational memories with the people I was lucky enough to meet. Thank you! I miss you.”

Headcount reduction at Waze

Last week, Google announced that it would lay off employees of the Waze maps app as it began to integrate it into its Google Maps product.

Chris Phillips, the head of Google’s Geo unit, sent an email to employees to inform them of the layoffs.

“In order to create a better and more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we have begun migrating Waze’s existing advertising system to Google advertising technology,” Google said in a statement to Reuters about the recent job cuts. As part of that.” With the update, we have reduced the monetization-focused role of Waze Ads. ”

