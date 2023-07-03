FSD: A New Breed of Developers Who Can Do Anything





As demand for cloud technology increases across industries, organizations are competing for high-demand technology talent. According to Josh Haims of Deloitte Consulting, full-stack developer is one of the most sought-after positions in the finance, technology, healthcare and retail industries.

The rise of full-stack developers

Cloud services, products and platforms have become increasingly complex in recent years. As businesses strive to navigate evolving markets and remain competitive, they need people who can manage this complexity and keep pace with their competitors.

Enter Full Stack Developer (FSD). These experts have creative expertise in client-side development, can work with sophisticated back-end application logic, and are good at sourcing and consuming data. They are self-motivated to continuously upgrade their skills to stay up-to-date with evolving industry tools and languages.

FSD is constantly honing their skills to keep abreast of the latest technologies and trends, such as AI/ML, DevOps methodologies, and early adoption of high-quality tasks in the development process. They keep track of the hottest technology trends and are often the most versatile resource on the team.

Fundamentally, FSDs are experienced individuals who are skilled and able to work across the technology stack. However, FSD does not eliminate the need for front-end or back-end developers. For example, a front-end developer is often great at delivering a creative and customer-centric UX/UI experience, and a back-end developer is often good at making sure the site continues to meet performance requirements. Having developer expertise is important.

Full-stack developer value proposition

Demand for FSD is growing as more companies seek FSD as the go-to leader for their delivery and innovation teams. FSD is valued for its ability to work in front-end and back-end environments within a single role.

However, some question whether the role in a traditional on-premises environment is the same as that in the cloud, and how the capabilities compare to other developers. FSD brings tremendous value to both on-premises and cloud environments, as its broad range of skills naturally migrates from traditional environments to the cloud.

The main difference is that cloud environments offer opportunities to learn new skills and evolved ways to leverage existing skills. For example, expertise in concepts such as infrastructure as code is highly sought after in the cloud world, and many of his FSDs today have that experience. They are also often great at prototyping the frontend UI while ensuring the backend product is robust.

In short, FSD’s value lies in its ability to understand and perform tasks across different areas of an organization, such as operations, business logic, and data layers. This reduces the time to market for application or product prototyping, increases transparency, and reduces resource costs.

Figure 1: Demand for Roles by Industry, Q1 2023 Source: Deloitte

AIOps and MLOps will have a major impact on the role of FSD in the near future. DevOps is a well-established practice, but emerging trends such as increased self-service capabilities, an emphasis on tools, and the rise of low- and no-code platforms and generative AI offer tangible benefits for developers. is expected. Including FSD.

With AIOps and MLOps, FSDs can expect their roles to change as these technologies automate and optimize various IT operational tasks. These technologies help streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance decision-making, enabling FSDs to work more efficiently and deliver high-quality applications. Moreover, FSD will be at the forefront of innovation by adapting and keeping up with these new trends.

In addition, FSD leverages its security, operations, and infrastructure knowledge to enhance its skill set, even as it helps abstract implementation complexity. Multilingual FSDs can easily adapt and learn new languages ​​as technology evolves, making it feasible and essential to continuously expand their linguistic repertoire. This versatility allows us to remain relevant in the dynamic field of software development. Staying up to date with new technologies and languages ​​is critical to staying competitive and providing cutting-edge solutions.

In addition, FSD combines knowledge of a variety of technologies with an understanding of broader concepts such as security and operations to tackle the complex challenges of modern software development and create innovative software that meets the evolving needs of the industry. We are well-equipped to provide a comprehensive solution.

How can companies support full-stack developers?

While many organizations ignore the need for most developers to worry about security, operations, and infrastructure, many FSDs are naturally self-taught and have the instinct to learn whatever they can. It is important to recognize that Therefore, companies should recognize and capitalize on this instinct by continually funding additional training, meetups, certifications, and other resources that foster and encourage continuous learning.

Improving FSD skills through training opportunities and certifications significantly increases FSD competence and productivity. By investing in FSD’s professional growth, organizations can foster a culture of innovation and creativity, ensuring FSD stays abreast of the latest technology and best practices in the industry.

Additionally, providing opportunities for FSD to participate in community meetups and other knowledge-sharing events helps FSD to network, learn from peers, and gain valuable insights from industry experts. This further inspires an adventurous spirit for learning and promotes professional development.

Full-stack developers are rare and in high demand at many companies. Companies are given the freedom to ensure that their FSD is continuously challenged, exposed to new opportunities, given the opportunity to upskill, given the opportunity to receive more in-depth training in their area of ​​expertise, and to work according to appropriate guidelines. You can recruit, nurture and maintain FSD by doing so. Organizations that can secure his FSD of high quality within their talent pool will benefit from better designed products, leading to better business outcomes.

Full-stack developer details

