CivTech and Techscaler Partnership Drives Scotland’s GovTech Sector





Scottish startup support program Techscaler has announced a partnership with public sector innovation accelerator CivTech as the global GovTech market grows to around $500 billion in 2022. This joint initiative will give CivTech alumni companies access to Techscaler memberships, maximizing support across the ecosystem. Contribute to GovTech start-ups while contributing to the growth of his Scottish GovTech sector.

Steven Drost, CSO of CodeBase, which runs the Techscaler program, said: “Innovation is already transforming the delivery of government and public sector services to citizens around the world, and the pace of transformation is only accelerating globally, and Techscaler – CivTech partnership is one of the most exciting in Scotland. It is designed to provide ambitious GovTech startups with an even stronger support system and strategy.”

CivTech’s Challenge Program brings entrepreneurial innovation and citizen participation in public procurement to improve public service delivery, create economic development opportunities and foster entrepreneurship within government. For tech founders and executives, CivTech’s 15-week accelerator program prepares startups to work with and win business from the public sector. So far he has secured more than 67 million in his CivTech investments and created more than 320 jobs, and in February the Scottish government announced that he would invest in CivTech over the next four years to increase his 46 million. announced that it will provide funding.

Scottish Government Chief Entrepreneurship Advisor Mark Logan said: Connecting services offered across our leading startup ecosystem enabling assets creates a powerful support network for startups that is greater than the sum of its parts. This accelerates both the speed of startup creation and the subsequent success rate of these businesses. ”

Through this partnership, companies participating in CivTech programs and cohorts, as well as organizations sponsoring CivTech program leaders and challenges, will have the opportunity to develop skills that drive growth and ideation of innovative solutions for public services. increase. You’ll also have access to a range of Techscaler support and resources, including through seven Techscaler regional hubs across Scotland in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Dumfries and Inverness, as well as customized mentorship and professional education. You will also have access to courses. , a community network of fellow innovators.

Richard Lochhead, Minister for Small Businesses, Trade and Innovation attended Day 8 of the CivTech Demo at Edinburgh’s Assembly Roxy last week, where companies from the latest CivTech cohort were among key stakeholders from the public, private and third sector. demonstrated the product to and potential for wider use and commercialization. The event also marked the official launch of his CivTech 9, with a new set of challenges open to the public.

Minister Richard Lochhead said: “The world-class CivTech program has enabled the Scottish public sector to work with the most innovative companies to solve the biggest problems facing us.” Demonstrations show how successful these ideas can be. ”

“This partnership with Techscaler will help inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and build a cutting-edge network for startups. Another example, that’s exactly the kind of creative thinking we want to encourage through our National Innovation Strategy, which sets out our vision of becoming one of the world’s most innovative small nations in the next decade.”

Alumni companies that have passed through CivTech include early-stage or expanding start-ups such as Amikis, Trickle, GearedApp, Volunteero, and The Routing Company. Long-established companies such as Sweco, AECOM and Buro Happold. At companies like Symphonic Software and Homelync, the founders have since successfully exited.

About Texscaler

Awarded to CodeBase in 2022, Techscaler is the Scottish Government’s technology start-up support programme, established to strengthen the country’s tech sector and encourage entrepreneurship, and is supported by the Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review (STER) report and the National Realize the key priorities outlined in the economic strategy. Transformation (NSET). The program offers education, mentorship and community across Scotland, with workspaces in his seven hubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen, Dumfries and Inverness. Techscaler is powered by CodeBase, a technology incubator.

