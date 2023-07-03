A Space Innovation Ecosystem that Harnesses the Potential of Rwanda





The Rwanda Space Agency partnered with the Institute for Innovation and Sustainability to transform the space innovation ecosystem

There is clear evidence that countries with well-developed space innovation ecosystems and programs enjoy higher levels of socio-economic development, said Imran Saruji and Rui Moussi of the Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS). claims.

As the application of space technology expands, so does the impact and benefits derived from it. These include a positive impact on GDP through increased employment and income. Diverse economic, technical and scientific excellence. and innovation in key areas such as agriculture and energy.

Rwanda is set to become a leading African country to harness emerging space opportunities to support the country’s socioeconomic development goals. The Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) has partnered with the Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS) to transform Rwanda’s nascent space innovation ecosystem into a robust and vibrant one.

The Rwanda Space Innovation Ecosystem Review is funded by the United Kingdom Foreign Office (UKFCDO) under the Research and Innovation System for Africa (RISA) Fund to foster a vibrant space innovation ecosystem in Rwanda. , aims to help you grow and progress.

The African space sector is at a very exciting stage of growth. Several space agencies have been established across the continent, which speaks to the growing awareness and awareness of policy makers of the opportunities that space and space-based technologies can offer.

It plays a role in disaster management, development and food security, as well as its capacity to solve a wide range of development challenges, including climate change.

Satellite navigation technology and earth observation data are becoming more accessible, further driving the development of innovative new businesses.

Climate adaptation and mitigation strategies

Climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time, and its effects are being felt all over the world. Combining satellites and artificial intelligence (AI) can provide valuable insights into global climate change and help advance climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Space technology has wide potential applications in understanding climate change. For example, satellites can be used to monitor forest fires and prevent them from spreading out of control.

It can also be used for food security and health monitoring, as well as greenhouse gas emissions monitoring/carbon accounting. In addition, space technology can help build resilience in disaster risk management, desertification and deforestation monitoring, biodiversity loss monitoring, drought warning systems, and flood warning systems.

Rwanda is using space technology to monitor crop growth patterns to better manage food production levels.

This data helps determine how much food should be produced to meet demand while avoiding overproduction or shortages. Additionally, we use satellite imagery to track levels of deforestation to protect wildlife habitat and ensure sustainable land use.

Disaster management in Rwanda

Rwanda is affected by both natural and man-made disasters. The use of space technology in disaster risk management can help countries better prepare for, respond to, and recover from these disasters.

This includes providing early warning systems, monitoring recovery and rehabilitation processes, and mapping population vulnerabilities and exposures. Space-based data can also be used for disaster risk assessment, weather and hazard forecasting, and near real-time hazard detection.

5 images 6 | iStock Sustainable Urban and Rural Development

Effective application of space technology and data in sustainable urban and rural development is crucial for evidence-based decision-making in Rwanda.

Space-based data not only supports informed planning and monitoring, but also leads to significant cost and time savings, especially in areas where data collection is difficult.

Potential applications include traffic monitoring to help optimize traffic systems, reduce congestion, and minimize pollution.

It can also be used to monitor air and water quality, allowing authorities to take timely action to address environmental issues and ensure public health.

In urban and rural planning, satellite imagery plays an important role in identifying land-use patterns, monitoring urban sprawl, and guiding infrastructure development. This information helps ensure that the growth of cities and towns is sustainable and consistent with national development goals.

Disaster management is another important area where space-based data can have a big impact. This enables early warning systems, risk assessment, and monitoring of recovery and rehabilitation processes, contributing to more resilient communities.

Terrestrial and marine monitoring are essential for protecting ecosystems, managing natural resources and supporting sustainable agriculture. By leveraging space-based data, Rwanda can effectively monitor deforestation, soil degradation, and other environmental threats.

By utilizing satellite data, it is possible to monitor infrastructure and build smart infrastructure. This allows for efficient maintenance, resource allocation and improved service delivery, leading to more sustainable communities.

A space-based, data-backed drone delivery system could revolutionize logistics and supply chain management in Rwanda. These systems have the potential to enhance access to essential goods, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Food security and agriculture in the space innovation ecosystem

Space plays an important role in ensuring food security, safety and sustainability in Rwanda. By leveraging space-based data, nations can adopt modern land management practices such as soil conservation, crop diversification, and pest and disease management, leading to improved agricultural productivity and improved food security. .

Space-based data can improve agricultural productivity and improve food security

In agricultural planning, satellite imagery helps identify optimal areas for cultivation, assess crop yield potential, and monitor land-use changes. This information is essential for making informed decisions about resource allocation and agricultural policy.

Using satellite imagery and remote sensing technology in precision agriculture helps farmers optimize the use of resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides to help increase crop yields and reduce environmental impact.

Crop health detection is essential for early identification of pests, diseases and nutritional deficiencies. By leveraging space-based data, authorities and farmers can address these issues and take timely action to minimize crop losses.

Image Robert Ford | iStock Soil type mapping allows you to gather information about soil properties and nutrient availability

Land and ocean monitoring help predict weather and crop hazards, as well as help farmers and policy makers make informed decisions about planting, harvesting and resource management. Accurate weather forecasts also help with water resource management, enabling efficient irrigation practices and reducing the risk of crop failures due to drought.

Soil type mapping provides a better understanding of soil properties and nutrient availability that are essential for sustainable agriculture.

Using space-based data allows farmers to tailor agriculture to the specific needs of the land, resulting in higher crop yields and improved soil health.

A notable ongoing project in Rwanda is the collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources of Rwanda and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project uses satellite-based remote sensing technology to monitor crop health, estimate yield, and provide early warning of potential crop hazards.

Fisheries sustainability is another important aspect of food security. Satellite data can be used to monitor fish populations, track illegal fishing activities, and ensure the long-term sustainability of marine ecosystems.

Satellite navigation systems and earth observation data

Satellite navigation (satnav) systems have become essential tools for providing accurate position and timing services.

Combining these systems with Earth observation data will yield deeper insights and enable more informed decision-making across Rwanda’s different sectors.

Companies such as drone service provider Charis UAS are already using satellite navigation systems and earth observation data to support fields as diverse as agriculture, land surveying, and infrastructure monitoring.

One of the most important application areas is precision agriculture. Farmers can use satellite navigation systems to precisely control field equipment and optimize the use of resources such as water, fertilizers and pesticides.

This increases crop yields, reduces environmental impact and improves food security.

Maritime and air traffic management can also benefit from the combination of satellite navigation systems and earth observation data. By tracking the location of ships and aircraft, authorities can ensure efficient routes and improve safety while reducing the risk of accidents and congestion.

Improving Road Safety and Reducing Traffic Congestion with GPS Tracking Systems

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Rwanda uses GPS tracking systems to monitor vehicle movements to improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion.

Emergency services and location-based services are also important application areas. Satnav systems help emergency responders locate and contact people in distress quickly, and earth observation data provides important information about terrain, weather conditions and potential hazards, which can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of rescue operations. improve.

Satellite communications and land surveying can also benefit from the integration of satellite navigation systems and earth observation data.

This combination enables more precise positioning and mapping of infrastructure, natural resources and land boundaries, supporting sustainable development and resource management.

Vehicle fleet management is an integral part of modern logistics

By using satellite navigation systems in combination with earth observation data, businesses can optimize operations, reduce fuel consumption and minimize environmental impact.

Wetland mapping is another area where satellite navigation systems can play an important role. By providing precise location data, these systems help monitor wetland health and extent, support conservation efforts, and inform sustainable land-use decisions.

It is clear that space technology and data have immense potential to enhance decision-making across sectors in Rwanda.

By creating an environment conducive to the development and application of these technologies and implementing appropriate interventions, countries can drive economic growth, ensure sustainable development and create a better future for their people. increase.

This is the ultimate goal of developing a strong space innovation ecosystem.

This article was written and contributed by Imraan Saloojee and Louis Moussi of the Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

