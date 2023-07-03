The world’s most creative and vibrant timepieces will be auctioned to benefit medical research.see here





Dozens of unique watches will be auctioned at the Geneva International Fair on November 5th, in the tenth biennial auction supporting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) research. Organized by Christie’s Geneva, the sale is part of the Only Watch project founded in 2005 by Luc Petavino, chairman of the Monaco Yacht Show, after his four-year-old son was diagnosed with DMD. be.

The watches include well-known brands as well as newer manufacturers such as Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Hermès, Patek Philippe, Piaget and Richard Mille.

There are quite a few lots that stand out, 10 of which have six-digit estimates. For example, the Jacob & Co. with Concepto watch reflects the stained glass design and is his world’s first four-axis tourbillon watch. It is estimated to fetch up to $838,000.

Each auction has a color theme that watchmakers can incorporate into their designs. This year’s color is green, which symbolizes hope. Many watch makers have chosen to incorporate rainbow colors this year. Jaquet Droz’s creations are based on the Rolling Stones theme, with small, all-handcrafted instruments painted on the surface.

Inspired by Takashi Murakami’s iconic smiling flower, the sapphire watch is surrounded by 12 petals set with 444 jewels and marks Hublot’s entry. Bulgari, meanwhile, is donating his Octo Finissimo watch whose case and bracelet are covered in Verdedi his Alpi marble.

Among the more affordable models is the Bell & Ross BR 03 Cyber ​​Rainbow, whose case is covered with a series of mosaic-patterned varnishes. The highest estimate is just $61,000. Also with a high five-figure estimate ($73,000) is Mr. Grunefeld’s contribution to his 1941 Principia His Mandala, which features an intricate mandala design on its surface. I’m here.

Bloomberg reports that the biennial privileged auction since 2005 has raised $112 million and will bring 1,000 collectors and industry insiders to Geneva for the Nov. 5 sale. reportedly possible.

At the 2019 Only Watch sale, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime set a world watch record for $31 million. Of these, only 17 of his were produced in 2014 for the company’s 175th anniversary. This is his one of the most complicated watches ever made, with 20 complications.

The 2023 watch will tour the world ahead of its November 5th launch, making stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Monaco.

Check out the other watches in our sale below.

