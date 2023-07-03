ASEAN companies provide funding for technology dispute resolution





Companies based in Southeast Asia can now receive financial assistance to resolve technology and intellectual property (IP) disputes.

Provided under a new initiative led by Singapore, funds of up to S$8,000 ($5,915) are available for each case, but unless otherwise agreed, the funds will be distributed equally among all parties involved. be.

This funding assistance is provided under the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Singapore Asean Mediation Program and is available to individuals or business associations involved in intellectual property or technology-related disputes.

At least one party must be an ASEAN national or an ASEAN entity to be eligible for funding. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) currently has 10 member countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The grant scheme is led by the WIPO Singapore Office and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and supported by the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Centre.

Titafa Wattanapurtipaisan, Director of WIPO Singapore Office, said that with the rise of intellectual property and technology disputes globally, there is a growing interest in alternative dispute resolution in the region.

“We hope more companies in ASEAN will benefit from mediation as a viable and cost-effective solution to intellectual property and technology disputes,” Wattanapruttipaythan said. said.

IPOS chief executive Lena Lee urged companies to consider mediation as the “preferred option” for resolving intellectual property and technology disputes and negotiating the terms of such transactions. . In the latter case, the mediator assists the parties involved in navigating toward an agreement, such as during ongoing patent licensing discussions.

Under the new system, mediators must be based in Singapore and applications for funds must be submitted to the WIPO Center by 31 December this year. Mediation can take place online or at any local location, but the mediator must still be based in Singapore.

Funds will be disbursed regardless of whether the dispute is resolved.

Singapore has a 10-year roadmap to 2030 aimed at strengthening its role as a global hub for intangible assets (IA) and IP. The roadmap includes changes to the legal framework, including the use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In 2019, Singapore also partnered with eight ASEAN IP offices in a two-year pilot project prioritizing patent filings in key emerging technologies such as fintech and cybersecurity. Efforts here were geared toward fostering technological development and strengthening the city-state’s role as a hub for driving economic growth for Singapore and her ASEAN.

WIPO’s current Director-General is Darren Tan, a Singaporean who was appointed to this position in 2020, becoming the first Singaporean to hold a top position at the United Nations (UN). WIPO is a self-financing agency under the umbrella of the United Nations.

