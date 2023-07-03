Defense Innovation Unit Calls for Proposals to Use Rockets to Transport Cargo





The Washington Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals from commercial space companies that offer new launch capabilities to transport cargo from one orbit to another, into and within space.

The Department of Defense’s Commercial Innovation Hub on June 30 announced a new responsive launch aimed at working with companies to develop prototype launch systems that can transport cargo to, into, and through space. Announced recruitment for space delivery efforts.

The winning companies will be awarded three different trajectories: Earth-to-space mission design trajectory or orbit, space-to-earth orbital return to a precise recovery point, and through space from one trajectory to another. Prototype autonomous delivery of one or more of the schemes. said in the solicitation.

The Pentagon wants to introduce commercial rocket transport capabilities soon. The ability to quickly deliver cargo and personnel anywhere on the planet could be useful for short-term operations, such as in the Indo-Pacific region, where archipelagos and vast bodies of water present mobility challenges.

Since 2018, when the U.S. Transportation Command began partnering with companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, VOX Space and Rocket Lab USA through joint research and development agreements, the agency has developed operational concepts and acquisition strategies to acquire this type of launch service. has been working on the maturity of

In 2021, the Air Force Research Laboratory will launch a program called Rocket Cargo to explore questions about the feasibility, affordability, and mechanics of point-to-point space transportation. The lab signed a $102 million deal with SpaceX in 2022 to provide data from Starship rocket flight tests. A Starship rocket is a 400-foot reusable launch vehicle designed to transport people and cargo to and from space and to fixed points around the world.

The Space Force will ultimately decide whether to formally implement the effort, but hopes to have a plan in place by 2026.

The DIU solicitation appears to advance these efforts by seeking flightable proposals within two years of contract signing. The notice emphasizes the importance of mature, cost-effective solutions capable of transporting large volumes and different types of cargo. We are also seeking proposals with strong commercial business cases and systems designed to minimize orbital debris generation.

In the first phase of the programme, DIU analyzes the commercial feasibility of selected proposals and refines concepts for launch vehicle operations for cargo transportation. Later stages will focus on demonstrating the usefulness of specific capabilities, such as delivering large payloads to precise locations, and some proposals for rescue and disaster response.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the US military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

