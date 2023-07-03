Diversity in Technology: A Catalyst for Innovation





Elaine Montilla is the founder of 5xminority, a TEDx speaker, and Chief Technology Officer for Pearson’s US School Assessment.

I’ve worked in the technology field for over 20 years as a Latino IT executive and diversity advocate. And we’ve seen how diversity has changed and how diversity and inclusion have become important. Diversity is more than just a catchphrase. It inspires creativity, motivates invention, and is a key factor in the success of any technology organization.

The link between diversity and innovation

Studies consistently show that diverse teams are more innovative and perform better. A Boston Consulting Group report found that companies with more diverse management teams saw a 19% increase in revenue from innovation. This highlights the fact that diversity is a strategic advantage, not just an equity issue.

current landscape

Despite the obvious benefits of diversity, the tech industry still has a long way to go. Women and marginalized groups are still underrepresented, and the gender pay gap still exists. As we have discussed in previous articles on the pay gap and why women are leaving tech, we need to take action to address these issues.

A blueprint for change

So how can you harness the power of diversity in technology? Here are some strategies.

Promote inclusive hiring practices: Companies should strive to create a diverse candidate pipeline and eliminate bias in the hiring process. As her CTO, I have seen firsthand the power of a diverse team. But these teams didn’t emerge by chance, they were the result of intentional and inclusive hiring practices. We must combat unconscious bias and ensure that job descriptions, interview processes and candidate evaluations are fair and inclusive.

Foster an inclusive culture: Maintaining a diverse workforce requires an inclusive culture. Instead of blaming women for leaving the computer industry, we need to look at workplace culture. As the founder of her 5xminority, Inc., I have fought to increase the voices of women and other underrepresented groups in the tech industry. But this activity goes beyond employment and touches the everyday culture of our organization. We need to establish an environment where everyone feels heard, valued and included. As CTO, I spend time with all new hires to understand their needs and set clear expectations from the first week. We also have virtual time on Fridays. Anyone can join the chat to ask questions, share information, and say hello.

Supporting Professional Development: Empowering people through professional development is essential to promoting diversity and inclusion. We must invest in their development and evolution, not just bring in diverse talent in-house. Providing opportunities for continuing education and professional growth has been a top priority in my role as CTO of Pearson’s U.S. Schools Assessment. I have personally witnessed how this investment improves people’s skills and capabilities and fosters a culture of innovation and excellence that benefits the entire company. By providing these opportunities, we also communicate that we value the contributions of our staff and are dedicated to their success. This leads to a greater sense of belonging among employees, higher retention rates, and increased job happiness. But it’s important to ensure that these chances are fair to everyone. This includes considering the specific requirements and challenges faced by different employees and providing them with the support and tools they need to succeed. Supporting professional growth is key to fostering diversity and inclusion in technology through mentorship programs, training sessions, career development initiatives, and more.

Encourage alliances: Everyone has a role to play in promoting diversity and inclusion. As we discussed in 5 Ways Men in Tech Can Support Women as Allies, alliances are key in this battle. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, I have had the opportunity to engage with a diverse group of technology leaders and have seen the power of alliances in action. And we all have a responsibility to support and uplift each other. This means speaking up when we see injustice, speaking up for our colleagues, and using our privilege to make a difference.

power of expression

Expression is important. Seeing people like us, people who share our experiences in positions of influence and leadership gives us a powerful sense of, “You belong here, you can do it.” message is conveyed. As a Latino woman in tech, I often found women of color in their own room. But rather than be deterred, I have used these experiences as fuel, driving me to break down barriers and pave the way for others. I was recognized by Yahoo Finance as one of her Top 100 Outstanding Role Models for LGBTQ+ Executives and was recognized by Technology Magazine as one of her Top 100 Women in Technology. These ratings are not about myself, but about every woman, every person of color, and every member of the LGBTQ+ community who strives and thrives in the tech industry. They are a testament to the power of diversity and a call to action for all of us to do our part in building a technology industry in which everyone is a reflection of themselves.

I strongly believe that harnessing the power of diversity in technology isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a business imperative. Embracing diversity drives innovation, improves performance, and creates a technology industry that truly represents a diverse world. It’s time to stop waiting for change to happen and start making it ourselves.

