Twitter limits the number of tweets users can see





Twitter has announced a daily limit on the number of posts users can view on their Twitter accounts. Unauthenticated users were initially able to view 600 of her posts, while users with blue Twitter accounts could view up to 6,000 posts. This was later fixed and the limits were increased to 1,000 and 10,000 respectively.

To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we have applied the following temporary limits:

– Verified accounts are limited to viewing 6,000 posts per day – Unverified accounts are limited to 600 posts per day – New unverified accounts are limited to 300 posts per day

A few hours after the update, he tweeted again and the number of viewed tweets increased to 1,000 for unverified accounts and 10,000 for Twitter Blue accounts. The company confirmed that the restrictions will be in place temporarily, but did not specify how long the restrictions will be in place. Musk also didn’t confirm whether viewing ads would be part of user restrictions.

Since Saturday, more than 70,000 users have reported problems accessing the site and have been notified that they have exceeded their “rate limit.”

Musk speaks out against ‘data scraping’.say it hurts the experience of real users

According to Musk’s tweet, the restrictions were set to face increasingly extreme problems of system manipulation and data scraping, which would compromise user experience on the platform. He specifically criticized companies working on AI products, claiming they were scraping Twitter to train data models.

The restriction has been criticized, with some arguing that it will force users to switch to Twitter Blue. Additionally, limiting viewing to her 1,000 tweets would only allow users to access the platform for a few minutes. Twitter is struggling to maintain revenue despite charging high fees to organizations that use Twitter’s API. The introduction of Twitter Blue has not fully recovered the lost advertising revenue since Musk acquired the company in 2022.

This is the latest of many changes Twitter has made since Musk’s acquisition, including a merger with X.Corp and the introduction of Twitter Blue, which allows users to create subscriber-only content.

