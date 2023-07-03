Innovative technology to improve stroke care and physician burnout





Image iStockRapidAI’s Zoe Sebastian discusses how new solutions can meaningfully impact care delivery, reduce physician burnout, and ultimately improve patient outcomes in stroke care and other areas. Share what you are doing.

Over the past three years, we have increasingly adapted to extreme physician burnout around the world. For example, his July 2022 survey by the British Council for General Medicine found that he 66% of UK doctors often or always feel exhausted at the end of her day. rice field. A similar survey by the American Medical Association in September of the same year found that 63% of doctors had experienced at least one episode of burnout, the highest on record, according to the group.

At the time, people, including medical workers, attributed these extreme levels of burnout primarily to the enormous burden of COVID-19, but many doctors believed that the pandemic It felt like just one of many (albeit the most extreme) factors contributing to the coronavirus pandemic. A problem that has grown over the years. Another top cause of physician burnout and frustration is workflow.

80% of physician burnout is due to workflow issues

A New England Journal of Medicine study found that approximately 80% of physician burnout is due to workflow issues such as administrative, operational and clinical workflows to deliver patient care.

Some studies suggest that 40% of a clinician’s time is wasted each day through inefficiencies such as redundant or manual processes, unnecessary repetition, and poor utilization of resources. . The impact of these workflow challenges can manifest in many ways, including poor communication between care teams, delays in decision-making and time to treatment, and errors and mistakes that indirectly or directly impact patient outcomes. There is a nature.

While each hospital and department faces unique workflow challenges, several technologies show great promise in measuring how health care teams work together to provide better care. I’m here.

We spoke with Dr. Adrian Bright, Stroke Physician at St. We talked about the main areas where treatments are available and what they bring. A means to reduce burnout and ultimately improve patient care more broadly.

Image transfer interoperability

One of the challenges facing physicians in the healthcare ecosystem, especially in stroke care, is the inability to quickly and easily share patient information between hospitals, even within a network.

While being able to browse images of patients submitted from other sites seems like a no-brainer, it is especially critical in a time-sensitive clinical scenario such as hyperacute stroke management, where time is of the essence. Dr. Bright says it can be difficult to

One reason for this is that although hospital systems around the world, including the NHS, have introduced image exchange portals, in practice they are often clunky and, despite good intentions, urgent intentions Few things work fast enough to meet the needs of doctors to make decisions, he says. This slows down the process and often places unnecessary stress on doctors when treating patients.

Since implementing RapidAI’s specialized stroke technology, Dr. Bright has eliminated the need to traverse the complex NHS network structure, allowing him and his team to scan patients between networked hospitals and care teams. can now be shared more quickly, greatly reducing decision-making delays. :

This technology has had a huge impact so far, helping us greatly improve what was once a very frustrating process. In fact, he said, we were able to make clinical decisions within the kind of rapid timeline we wanted.

A mobile app to connect teams outside hospital walls

Mobile technology is another tool playing an increasingly important role in improving workflow and reducing physician burnout.

Stroke care has dramatically increased the demand for emergency care. Studies show that more than 50% of his neurointerventionists are on call every other night. Additionally, many physicians have to cover multiple hospitals while on call, further increasing physician burnout.

HIPAA and GDPR compliant communication technologies like RapidAI allow physicians to view, organize and track cases from multiple sites and communicate with stroke teams in a single application whether at home, in the hospital or on the road. increase. Time is lost accessing critical patient information.

Dr. Bright said the convenience of the mobile app is especially beneficial when traveling and when other clinicians, especially interventionists, are on the move. The ability to access CT scans directly from his workstation to his RapidAI server, and mobile to his device, mobile, or web viewer means that a keystroke decision maker in a comprehensive stroke center like me can see images instantly. It means you can browse. Significantly cut unnecessary delays in the process. Very helpful.

The increased convenience and flexibility that allows doctors to view images faster and communicate more easily with medical teams helps medical teams stay connected more than ever, even when physically separated. It also plays an important role in alleviating physician burnout and physician shortages. work and life balance.

AI for clinical decision support during CDS

One of the most compelling ways technology can help reduce the symptoms of burnout is by supporting physicians in clinical decision making.

Dr. Bright said some of the automated advances, especially Rapid CTP, are supporting clinical decision-making in ways that are much more time efficient and eliminate unnecessary delays that can be very frustrating.

For example, in stroke and other specialty interventions, physicians are already faced with high-stress clinical situations, often with little sleep while on-call. Clinical decision support AI will be a welcome addition to the clinical workflow.

Some AI tools can be very helpful in helping clinicians make decisions, especially when they don’t have much clinical support and often make their own decisions late at night, Dr. Bright says. said. It also helped reduce clinician variability by supporting complex decision-making for clinicians. This is a great example of how AI technology can support the clinician workforce.

In addition, even for the most experienced and confident clinician, AI-enabled clinical decision support tools will be able to see and analyze information that was previously invisible to the human eye, enabling therapeutic interventions. can have a noticeable impact on decision-making.

Dr. Bright said more diagnostic information would be very helpful to clinicians. Because it gives doctors a little more confidence, more confidence in their referrals, more confidence that they’re giving their patients the best possible care, Dr. Bright said. . For example, Rapid CTP gives us more confidence in diagnosing stroke and the amount of brain that can potentially be recovered for effective intervention.

Stopping or even reversing physician burnout is a major challenge that requires time and a personalized approach, but today some solutions can make a tangible and meaningful impact.

Advanced clinically-validated tools such as RapidAI not only help streamline clinical workflows and improve work-life balance immediately, but also manage growing case volumes more effectively over time. to deliver better care and improve outcomes.

