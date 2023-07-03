As a pioneer, we serve both traditional consumers and innovative start-ups.





“Sometimes it’s hard to go from high-tech to low-tech, but I want you to imagine a roller coaster that goes up again and again,” said Korin Baruch Ketner, vice president of commerce at Shufersal Online Calcalists. said in e-commerce conference.

According to Kettner, “In 2020, the world stopped and shut down, but we at Schfarthal continued to grow. Anxiety and distance pushed consumers away.” We weathered the situation by trying new things. We doubled our shipments within seven weeks, even though we were already the biggest player in the market. ”

Kettner added, “It’s been three years and the online food market is experiencing something new and compelling. The market has seen double-digit growth every year since it was established. A new reality has arrived: In today’s market, the size of the pie has not changed, there are new entrants, hesitant retailers are entering, start-ups are joining, farmers are joining. But the pie remains stagnant: the market is ripe and our focus we all need to carve out.

“This reality, where we are pioneers serving both traditional consumers and innovative start-ups, requires us to take advantage of new capabilities,” said Kettner. According to her, “Previously, we were focused on growing at all costs. During the pandemic, our main concern was ensuring timely delivery. But now we are prioritizing our logistical and operational capabilities.In fact, in 2018 we announced that our most ambitious project to date would be an automated transport warehouse project costing hundreds of millions of Shekels. is.

“Our warehouse in Modiin is the largest and most advanced warehouse of its kind in the world, attracting retailers from all over the world. Receiving and enjoying a different delivery experience.Also product availability is excellent, for example, in the refrigeration sector, there are machines that make ice to keep food at the correct temperature until it reaches the customer, and online For vegetables and fruits that were previously difficult to order, we sort them three times at the distribution center and carefully pack them.We plan to introduce an environmentally friendly process in the near future.”

Kettner emphasized the importance of offering a wide range of products. “Our competitors may all have rice and diapers, but we offer Spice House kits, specialty teas from Delicatessen, high-end cosmetics, and appliances. Available with same day delivery from the supermarket without installments.Shopping.”

According to her, “Customers have a lot of choices today, but we already know them. We save them time in the realities of being under pressure, like traffic jams. Online shopping is a quick and convenient solution, and when customers visit our website, they immediately recognize it.”

