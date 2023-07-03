Google News Changes in Canada: Lessons Learned





Canadian lawmakers are embroiled in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would require news publishers to pay for their content, years after a similar regulatory frenzy unfolded in Australia.

On Thursday, Google followed Meta by announcing plans to block news for Canadian users following the passage of the Online News Act. It is expected to come into force later this year.

Google spokesman Zaytoon Muluzi told BNNBloomberg.ca that the company said the legal issues were unfeasible and unlikely to be resolved by regulation, adding that the company’s search, Google News, and Google Discover platforms were able to access Canada’s data. said in an email that he had made the very difficult decision to remove the news link.

Muluzi said it was a pity that it had come to this. None of our suggestions for changes to the C-18 were accepted.

In response to Google’s move on Thursday, Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez issued a written statement that Google’s move was highly irresponsible and out of the ordinary, especially when it earns billions of dollars from Canadian users through advertising. accused of doing so.

Australia’s world’s first regulatory experiment also got off to a rocky start, after which tech companies, news publishers and the government reached a compromise.

While Canada can learn some lessons from Australia’s story, experts who spoke to BNNBloomberg.ca warned that different economic, political and geographical realities could lead to different outcomes.

What happened in Australia?

The Australian and Canadian governments have introduced legislation aimed at forcing online technology companies such as Google and Facebook parent company Meta to sign contracts to pay news producers for content shared on their platforms. bottom.

The tech companies opposed the law in both lawsuits.

In Australia, Meta and Google have threatened to leave the country if the law goes into effect, Rob Nichols, associate professor of regulation and governance at the University of New South Wales, said in an email.

Google hasn’t changed its local policy dramatically, but it now follows a different product schedule than the US, he said.

Facebook temporarily blocked access to news in 2021 following the bill. Nicholls said the action would also block access to other pages, such as health departments and charities, an idea raised by Canadian lawmaker Anthony Housefather on Twitter in response to Methus’ latest move here. It said the Australian Health Authority had been threatened to take down the ad.

A week later, both Facebook and Google began negotiations with Australian news companies, and since then the law has never had to be enforced.

The Australian government has since declared the News Media Bargaining Code so far successful, in its first year review in December 2022, and has signed more than 30 commercial agreements between technology companies and news producers. pointed out that was concluded.

Mr Nicholls said the legislation would generate an estimated A$150 million in annual revenue, but not as much as media industry players had hoped for. Concerns have also been raised that smaller outlets are being cut off from receiving funds.

What’s Changed: Geography, Finances, and the Passage of Time

Nichols said the geographic proximity of Canada to other markets is one of the key differences from the Australian situation.

Australia is far from other Meta and Google operations and has no land borders to the south, he said.

Gavin Adamson, associate professor of digital journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University, also said Canada’s proximity to the United States adds to the complexity. Because tech companies don’t want to be in a position to start negotiating payments to wire services in a country where they can enjoy huge profits. larger media networks.

Michael Geist, Canadian research director for Internet and e-commerce law at the University of Ottawa, said another factor that has changed from the situation in Australia is the financial situation in which high-tech companies are now. Meta has focused on cutting costs this year. You care about efficiency and can be reluctant to cut large checks that don’t add much value to your company. Google cut jobs this year in the face of similar tech industry headwinds.

There are also some differences between the two laws. In Australia, the government has a greater say in who the law applies to, and in Canada, where the CRTC makes the final decision, businesses have concerns about the process, Geist added. rice field.

Geist said regulation was the last option to find a middle ground, but neither Meta nor Google said they believed regulatory tweaks alone would be enough to thwart the plans.

Google said it had not received assurances from the government that its main concerns of forced payments for links and uncapped financial liability would be resolved.

Government vs big tech company

Beyond the issue of supporting news producers, the situation also highlights the difficulties governments face in governing powerful tech giants.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez cited this dynamic in a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca on Thursday.

In an emailed statement, he said the online news law would level the playing field by curbing the power of big tech.

Instead of paying media outlets their fair share, big tech companies want to spend money to change their platforms so Canadians can’t access quality local news.

Both companies and the Canadian government have a lot at stake with the law, Geist said.

For Meta, this is an opportunity to signal other governments to accept regulation, which is one reason Geist believes Meta won’t back down from the threat.

If they withdraw, they will lose almost all trust from other countries at this stage, he said.

Geist argued that Methus’ decision was predictable. The company has long threatened to remove the link in view of pending law. But Google’s response has been more uncertain than usual, he wrote in a blog post on Thursday, because Google values ​​news differently than Meta.

Mehta pointed to data suggesting that news contributes little to users’ news feeds and is likely to be replaced. By contrast, Google’s search results are its mainstay, and removing Canadian news results would definitely hurt the company’s flagship product, Geist wrote.

It definitely presented an unwelcome choice in any case. Either agree to flawed laws that create dangerous precedents for paying link fees, or deliberately undermine the value of the service itself.

In an interview on Monday, he said the federal Liberal government had cornered itself on the legislature by pushing ahead with the plan despite other options to help the press department. News publishers would suffer a significant economic hit if the tech giants removed their news, he added.

In a phone call, he said both the government’s policy actions and the government’s own credibility in this regard were at stake.

Adamson pointed to a rise in bad public relations around corporate citizenship in tech companies and said companies need to recognize the benefits of a strong democracy and the healthy media ecosystem that comes with it.

This will include some economic damage, but it will also improve economic prospects in terms of social governance, he told BNNBloomberg.ca in an email. If I were the government, I would continue to emphasize that point.

what happens next?

Rodriguez told media this week that the government would provide unspecified support to news producers if Meta and Google shut down local news. The government said Thursday it was working with Google to clarify next steps.

Google spokeswoman Muluzi said the company is concerned about how the law will reduce access to news in Canada and will participate in the regulatory process.

Muluzi said he hoped the government would show a viable path forward.

Nichols said both Meta’s and Google’s threats are credible and both are viable.

Adamson said he expects political tensions between the two companies and the government to continue for some time to come.

It would still surprise me if Alphabet and Meta pulled out of Canada entirely for news content on their platforms, but it’s hard to know, he said.

Geist, meanwhile, said he disagreed with those who saw Methas’ repeated threats to extract the news as a bluff.

Part of their goal may be to show that this is not a bluff, Geist said.

He said proponents could stop pushing Australia’s model of making tech companies pay for news if news were to be obtained from Canadian online platforms, and Canada would be skeptical about what would happen. He said it could be a wake-up call.

Others may end up saying don’t be like Canada, where major social networks block out domestic news.

