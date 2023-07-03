Emirates – UAE government and HPE launch GovTech





DUBAI, 03 July 2023 (WAM) — Minister for Government Development and Future Orhud Bint Halfan Al Roumi with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Managing Director for the United Arab Emirates and Africa Ahmad Al-Khalafi of , signed the memorandum of understanding. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch his GovTech, an effort to develop innovative digital solutions for the needs of government agencies.

The initiative aims to improve government operations and meet emerging technological challenges quickly and efficiently, involving start-ups and business incubators in developing innovative solutions for government projects. increase.

Under this MoU, HPE Digital Life Garage and its partners will support the UAE government and federal agencies by researching technology requirements and challenges and providing innovative solutions. This effort will leverage the capabilities, resources and expertise of his incubator of technology start-ups and businesses that contribute to the development of digital solutions for government services and operations.

Al Roumi said GovTech is providing a new platform for collaboration between the UAE government, HPE and some of the region’s top startups to build a new technology-powered government experience. confirmed. This initiative will provide federal agencies with rapid access to locally developed breakthrough technology solutions, resulting in improved agency efficiency and performance, greater digital competitiveness, and future-proofing. We create state-of-the-art technology products that can enhance the responsiveness of

Al-Rumi added that the partnership will design trusted and tested digital products and services in the UAE, reflecting the government’s aspirations to “drive government performance and deliver the best government services in the world.” We will support government efforts by developing flexible government work models that are consistent with our goal of . ”

“We are pleased to partner with the UAE government to support their efforts to drive their development,” said Ahmad Al-Khalafi. From the beginning, helping government agencies accelerate digital transformation and innovation across the region has been one of our top priorities. Together, within the GovTech framework, we will leverage the capabilities of HPE’s Digital Life Garage to deliver essential solutions for government agencies to meet their technological challenges, increase efficiency, and accelerate their digital transformation journey. I will create it. ”

The HPE Digital Life Garage in Dubai is the first of its kind in the world. It focuses on his four key elements. The Digital Innovation Exhibition, an accelerator incubator for a culture of innovation across technologies; the Digital Life Lab, which incubates workshops for coming up with innovative concepts and transforming them into pre-production presentations; and Digital Knowledge. A center that transforms ideas into tangible results, enriching people’s lives and professional experiences. The fourth element is the HPE global network. It provides access to international programs and communities while connecting a broad ecosystem of institutions, researchers, inventors, entrepreneurs, businesses, government agencies, universities, and service providers. system integration.

