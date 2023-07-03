



In the 18th century, pre-Google guides proposed the democratization of medical information.

In 1767, amid growing protests against American settlers’ unrepresentative taxation, a Boston publisher reprinted a book by an English physician, apparently tailored to the growing spirit of independence.

Let’s talk about democratizing health information, participatory medicine, and healthy citizenship. “Every Man His Own Physician” by Dr. John Theobald carries the impressive subtitle of a complete collection of effective and approved treatments for all ailments affecting the human body. Comes with easy-to-understand instructions for common usage. Required for all families, especially those residing within the country.

Fellow Theobald no doubt grimaced at the quote from the second-century Greek philosopher Celsus that featured prominently on the cover of the book.

It has been read that diseases are cured not by eloquence, but by remedies, and therefore if a man who does not learn anything is familiar with the remedies discovered by practice, he will know his own. You will be a much better doctor than a doctor who has acquired knowledge. The ability to speak without experience.

Translation: Better to read my book than consult a junior doctor.

To celebrate the American spirit of independence, I decided to compare some of Dr. Theovals’ recommendations with those of their 21st-century counterpart, Dr. Google. Like his Google Dr., who receives a mind-boggling 70,000 healthcare search queries per minute, Dr. Theobald also offers advice citations, based on the writings of the most prominent physicians. I assure you, the reader.

Sometimes two advice-givers are synchronized for centuries. Colds may be cured by lying in bed and drinking plenty of warm sack whey with a few drops of Hartshorn spirits, writes Dr. Theobald, quoting Dr. Chain. . Dr. Google’s Mayo, an expert on staff at his clinic, also suggests nearly the same prescription. Try to stay hydrated and rested, such as with warm lemon water and honey. Personally, I think Sack Whey Sherry with weak milk and sugar would be more enjoyable.

Dr. Google wisely advises applying ice to treat sprains. In Dr. Theobald’s time, when ice was always unavailable due to the lack of reliable refrigeration, Dr. Sharp’s purported remedies were more complex and aromatic. After moistening with warm vinegar, apply stale beer lees and oatmeal poultices and consume a little pork lard daily until the pain and swelling subside.

Everyone has an abundance of herbal remedies from their own doctor. For example, to remove warts, Dr. Theobald, citing Dr. Heister, recommends rubbing the warts with celandine juice. Surprisingly, Dr. Google agrees. A quick search for celandine and warts yields articles in public health magazines concluding that celandine can actually eliminate viral dermal warts.

Even more unexpected is the seemingly false claim about cancer. Dr. Theobald writes that Dr. Stok of Vienna strongly recommended the use of hemlock in cancerous cases and gave some surprising examples of its success. Surprisingly, Dr. Google basically agreed, revealing that hemlock contains paclitaxel (Taxol), which is used as a chemotherapy drug.

But everyone can harm their doctor, just as excessive Googling can harm their health. head hurts? According to Dr. Haller, we have this remedy. Apply leeches behind the ears and add 20 drops of castor beans to a glass of water frequently. Aspirin, anyone?

Similarly, while acknowledging that diabetes is not always curable, Dr. Theovals’ prescriptions from Dr. Mead provide a pause. Take 2 ounces of sassafras shavings, 1 ounce of guaiacum, 3 ounces of licorice root, coriander seeds, bruises and 6 drachmas. chill in a gallon of lime water and infuse for 2-3 days, half a pint 3-4 times a day.

As historian Gordon Wood detailed in The Radicalism of the American Revolution, one consequence of each country’s revolutionary success was the growing sense that ordinary people could not trust the elite. In an uncomfortably familiar analysis, Mr. Wood argues that attacks on elite opinion and glorification of common common judgment have led to a decentralization of authority, making knowledge and truth more fluid and changeable. writing.

We should certainly applaud the democratization of medical information epitomized by Every Man His Own Physician (which will be reprinted for decades) and the online information outlets available today, but Being able does not guarantee reliability. Like democracy itself, trusted doctor-patient partnerships remain important if citizens and their leaders need to forge partnerships.

