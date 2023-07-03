How Dome Construction Leverages Innovative Technology to Transform the Approach to Worker Safety: Risk and Insurance





Director of Risk Management at Dome Construction discusses how eMod, a web-based app designed for the job site, is changing the worker safety landscape.

There is probably no issue on the minds of employers more than employee safety and security.

Every workplace has hazards and it is of utmost importance to identify risks and use the right tools to highlight threats to worker safety. Hear from the Dome Construction Company team as they employ innovative technology to improve worker safety.

Risk & Insurance spoke with Brent Miller, Director of Risk Management at Dome Construction, about the unique tools the company uses to proactively identify risks to employee safety and mitigate potential threats. I learned more about

Risk and insurance: Why does Dome Construction take such an innovative and proactive approach to risk identification?

Brent Miller: At Dome Construction Corporation, we believe our employees are our most valuable asset and their safety is our number one priority. Our first core value is “People Matter”, and we believe that definition includes our business partners, business partners, clients, and anyone who sets foot on a project site or office.

Not surprisingly, therefore, identifying, mitigating, and managing risks and safety is critical to success.

R&I: Could you please explain the collaboration efforts between the risk management areas of dome construction? how do you work together?

BM: As we continue to grow, the risks have increased and our approach has evolved.

Dedicated risk management resources give you a vision across all your operations. This approach helps Domes collaborate across internal departments. This makes a huge difference in providing the training, tools, resources and support that teams need to understand, plan for, and manage risks to ensure project success.

My work centers around partnerships with all Domes departments to effectively identify and manage risks to employees and the business.

Teamwork and collaboration as an organization have always been part of our model, and the importance of this has been further emphasized through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dome’s Safety, Field Operations, Inclusion, Culture and Engagement, Innovation and Learning, Human Resources, IT, Finance, Store Operations, and Marketing teams have all worked together to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We worked very closely together. . We have assembled numerous small strike teams from these departments to meet any challenges we face.

Today, our risk management team and Dome division continue this practice, focusing on strategic initiatives, driving continuous improvement, identifying risks and opportunities, and managing and capitalizing on them.

This approach has worked incredibly well for us during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work today, not just for COVID-19 related issues, but for virtually any kind of challenge or adversity. continue to demonstrate and as a result often present opportunities that we can take advantage of. .

We work through virtual and face-to-face meetings and use a variety of technologies to support us including MS Teams, Miro, Mondays and eMODs.

R&I: What steps are in place to identify and mitigate team risks?

BM: Identifying risk is complicated because it often involves hazards that are not always obvious. The best way to identify hazards is to ask the people who are doing the work and the experts who make the pre-work plans.

Before starting work, the Crew Leader discusses the tasks to be performed with the crew for the day and asks them simple questions such as: [Which] Are some of our tasks likely to fail? How can we prevent serious injury or worse? This approach and pre-work planning are central to any project site safety program.

Our safety programs are centered around the concept of competence understanding that despite training, skills and safety precautions, accidents still happen. A car accident is very similar to this.

Despite modern cars being equipped with myriad safety components such as seat belts, airbags, backup cameras, blind spot detection, electronic stability control, and driver assistance, over 5 million accidents occur annually in the United States alone. is occurring.

The simple fact is that humans make mistakes, averaging at least 3-6 mistakes per hour. It doesn’t matter if you get an error or not. The question is when you get an error and how you can safely fail.

The answer is to have a plan for when something goes wrong. How can we keep ourselves and the people around us from harm?

Domes’ goal in using pre-task planning is to build the ability to fail safely.

To achieve this we use eMODs. eMOD is a web-based app designed by sites for sites and is now an integral part of construction safety programs. eMOD enables transparent and efficient involvement of our team and trading partners in security planning, compliance, document control and risk management.

R&I: What role do eMOD apps play in your efforts?

BM: All of the projects that Dome manages use eMOD, so we’ve been able to have greater consistency across all our operations when it comes to site safety, regardless of location.

Increased consistency has led to better deliveries and the ability to know what our trading partners want from the dome at the project site, resulting in even better performance.

R&I: How has the risk environment space evolved, both within Dome and across the industry?

BM: Technology has certainly evolved, and more and more technology is entering the construction industry.

We adopted eMOD as our safety platform in 2019, which was a game changer for us. eMOD has not only helped us better manage our safety program, but it has also helped us scale our operations.

Since we started using eMOD, we have increased our contact time by more than 200,000 hours per year, increasing our geographic footprint of our service area.

We were able to successfully achieve that with the same number of safety resources. And, amazingly, we’ve saved a lot of administrative time, allowing them to focus as much of their time on the project site as possible. Helps you better manage risk.

We believe the app has helped us improve our safety compliance, helped our team understand our safety program better, and also reduced the amount of time we spent on compliance-related issues.

Our field teams use this tool to more effectively and efficiently carry out their safety-related responsibilities on a daily basis, and our business partners tell us that the tool has helped them on their projects as well. I regularly hear that there are.

R&I: Could you describe your company’s risk safety program? What steps are you taking to identify and mitigate risks for your team?

BM: When it comes to site safety, our Injury and Illness Prevention Program outlines responsibilities for project site safety.

eMOD helps Dome accomplish these responsibilities every day, making it not only faster, but better than ever. The tool is set up for construction and the workflow is fully aligned with construction work.

The transparency that eMOD creates across and within projects has helped improve safety processes. eMOD helps create engagement between Dome, our trading partners and our field workers, and is worth noting.

The eMOD dashboard is a key area that helps us better identify where the risk is and what that type of risk is. With this tool, you no longer have to guess which project sites need your help or support, you can see it in real time and take action when you can actually make a positive impact. I woke up and was able to fix the problem.

R&I: What do you hope to achieve in your role as Head of Risk Management? What are the key long-term safety goals you have established?

BM: My main goal is to continue to help Dome focus on our core value of caring for our people. Because if we help them succeed, we can all thrive.

After that, my goal is to help organizations reduce risk, manage risk better, and leverage risk to achieve greater success. There is an expected return on investment from this role, and I am constantly looking for ways to increase that return to further increase that return and create more opportunities for our employees.

My long-term safety goal is to continue to help my team better identify risks, manage those risks, and develop risk acumen, while at the same time helping people step into a project or come into my office. It’s about keeping everything safe and out of harm’s way.

Our employees are amazing, and if we give them the tools and support to build their skills and knowledge, they will continue to raise the bar for what we can achieve while creating even greater opportunities for ourselves and those after us. will give

R&I: What do you think will happen to risk management in the construction industry in the future?

BM: Risk will continue to be ubiquitous. And the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the risks are far-reaching and can affect not just construction, but all industries and society at large. For businesses to continue to thrive and grow, they must look for ways to improve and innovate.

With risk comes opportunity. Learning how to take better risks and reap rewards is beneficial for those who are able to continue to adapt. And those that are unwilling or unable to adapt will be overtaken by those that can. We intend to be a leader on the side of companies that innovate, continuously adapt and grow. &

