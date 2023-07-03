White House listening session readings with trade union leaders on promoting responsible artificial intelligence innovation





Senior officials from the Biden-Harris administration will hold listening sessions today with labor leaders and stakeholders to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on workers, unions, job quality and the future of work. convened. Trade union leaders representing various sectors of the economy expressed concern about AI’s risks to workers’ jobs, physical and mental health, privacy and civil rights. They also shared their views on the opportunities AI might have to improve workers’ lives if unions and workers are at the table and jointly developing solutions with employers.

The listening session was attended by officials from the White House National Economic Council, Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Office of the Vice President. White House principals said during the session AI could bring enormous benefits, while governments and employers work with unions to effectively mitigate risks and potential harm for workers He stressed the need to fully understand the methods.

Participants discussed the different ways AI tools are being introduced into the workplace and the impact these tools have on job quality. For example, we shared stories of employers who used AI tools to track workers’ pace of work and monitor job quality. The use of AI often leads to inaccuracies, increases workplace stress and tends to worsen mental health, union leaders said. At the same time, the leaders shared several examples of how AI tools are helping employees to do their jobs, such as monitoring repetitive or dangerous tasks and reducing their physical strain. .

Discussions also addressed the impact of AI on workers’ privacy, civil rights, and autonomy, including employers’ use of AI to monitor and collect worker data. Union leaders also said that the introduction of AI in the workplace will change the set of skills employers look for in their workers, as well as the ownership of creators’ voices, likenesses and the ability to benefit from the intellectual property that contributed to their creations. agreed to be threatened. Further, the leaders said: How employers are using her AI tools to reduce headcount and increase uncertainty in work schedules. Participants will help employers and governments ensure that workers have access to quality jobs that prioritize their own health and well-being and participate in decisions about how to introduce AI in the workplace. asked to do.

Today’s meeting was part of the Administration’s ongoing effort to engage with advocates, businesses, researchers, civil rights organizations, nonprofits, communities, international partners and others on critical AI issues. This effort builds on the significant steps the administration has already taken to foster responsible innovation and mitigate the risks posed by AI. The effort includes last week’s meeting with civil society leaders in San Francisco, new investments to advance responsible AI research and development, additional measures announced last month, and a blueprint for the AI ​​Bill of Rights and related enforcement actions. , AI Risk Management Framework, Information on Worker Impact of Automated Monitoring and Control Technologies (RFI), Trade Union Briefing on RFI in Partnership with AFL-CIO Tech Institute, Workers of the Month (Members of the Month) ) and launching the next Roadmap National AI Research Resource.

labor participant

Randy Weingarten, AFT President Sarah Stephens, CWA Secretary and Treasurer Amanda Ballantyne, Director of the Institute of Technology, AFL-CIO Jeffrey Bennett, General Counsel, SAG-AFTRA Willie Baden Jr., In-House Counsel, Teamsters

Jenny Ho, Assistant Director, Research and Collective Bargaining Division, AFSCME

Tyler McIntosh, IATSE Policy/Legislation Director, Chris Michalakis, Federal Legislative Representative of the Federation of Food and Commercial Workers

Lowell Peterson, Executive Director, WGA East Justin Thompson, Senior Policy Analyst, NEA Chris Zatratz, National Auto Workers Legislative Representative

government participants

Arathi Prabhakar, Assistant to the President and Director of Science and Technology Policy Celeste Drake, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Deirdre Mulligan, Chief Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer Ike Irby, Special Advisor to the President , Vice President Elizabeth Kelly, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Alex Jack, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development and Industrial Strategy

