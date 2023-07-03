Innovation Seen as Key to Breaking Down Industry Bottlenecks





Researchers test the performance of a charge-coupled device (CCD) imaging circuit in the laboratory of the Anhui Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hefei, Anhui Province, April 18, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Innovation: Anhui bets big on future industries

Industry experts and business executives say China’s efforts to foster self-initiated innovation will help speed up the construction of a modern industrial system and combat external regulation of key technologies. rice field.

They see eastern China’s Anhui province, for decades overshadowed by coastal regions, at the forefront of technological innovation by achieving breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, new energy and many other future industries. I announced this comment while floating on.

“By prioritizing innovation, traditional industries and China’s dominance in the industrial sector will be consolidated,” he said. “At the same time, it will also accelerate breakthroughs in the core technologies of the modern industrial system, which will further enable the industrial development of the country to be strong enough to withstand external risks and challenges.”

His comments echoed statements made by President Xi Jinping when he visited Anhui in 2020, where he emphasized that innovation is the key to rapid development for Anhui. Xi also stressed on various occasions this year that a high degree of independence and strength in science and technology is the key to China’s modernization.

Anhui may not seem like another Silicon Valley, but it has seen some amazing scientific and technological innovation. It aims to build China’s own global technology innovation center for the development of modern industry.

Known as USTC Silicon Valley, the center was established last year in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province. USTC (University of Science and Technology of China), Anhui Provincial Government and Hefei Municipal Government are founding partners. Together, the two companies will invest in global talent and help foster technology breakthroughs at the Center.

Wu Hailong, chairman of the USTC Silicon Valley service platform company, said, “The soul of Silicon Valley is to innovate systems and mechanisms for entrepreneurship and bring together the strengths of governments, universities and research institutes, not just enterprises. It is.” . ”

“Ideally, scientists can do research and development, turn ideas into businesses, find partners, set up companies, and work with industry chain providers, all in a single building in the valley.” Wu said, adding that the government would like to set up an “innovation consortium” in the valley to make it happen.

By 2025, the valley will attract more than 100,000 high-level talents from all over the world, form a diversified funding system of more than 200 billion yuan ($29.86 billion), and host 1,000 high-tech companies. And more than 50 listed companies and unicorn companies are expected to grow. .

Zhang Lianqi, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said, “To build a modern industrial system, there must be a cluster of world-class enterprises that are developed and led by innovation. Through innovation, Chinese enterprises Can we take a dominant position in the global industrial race and shape our right to speak on the world stage?”

A good example is iFlytek, a speech recognition software company based in Hefei. In May, the company announced its own artificial intelligence language model, called SparkDesk, to compete with the groundbreaking US chatbot ChatGPT for educational and enterprise use.

“This large model is expected to surpass ChatGPT’s current level in Chinese comprehension by October and match the OpenAI chatbot’s ability in English,” said iFlytek Chairman Liu Qingfeng. .

Before that, the model will undergo three major technical upgrades, Liu said, and has already surpassed ChatGPT in terms of text generation, knowledge-based questions and answers, and mathematical capabilities. claimed.

Hu Yu, senior vice president of Geovis Technology Co Ltd, a Beijing-based digital earth solution provider, said: “The promotion of technological innovation will have a great impact. For example, the civil aerospace sector is embedded with technologies such as big data, artificial data, etc. With intelligence and deep learning, China is poised for the next technological revolution. We can take the lead.”

Looking to the future, Anhui is also making big bets on strategic emerging industries for its long-term innovative development. The local government has outlined several future industries, including new energy, in its development plans during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

At the two annual meetings of the National People’s Congress, the supreme legislative body, and the CPPCC, the supreme advisory body, held in March, President Xi also emphasized the development of future industries and strategic capabilities in emerging fields. said it needs to be strengthened. Pursue new advantages in national development and international competition.

Pan Wang, secretary of the board of Goshong Hitech, a major power battery company, said, “The company will continue to plan its industrial chain on a global scale, strengthen research and development, and advance innovation in its core technologies.” Stated. Enhance China’s new energy competitiveness on the world stage. ”

Wang Zhen, vice president of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said, “Aggregating various innovative elements will make a big difference. China’s hinterland, like Silicon Valley, is a new center of innovation and entrepreneurship. We may have an opportunity to land.” ”

