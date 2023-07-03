Google announces it will scrape everything you post online for AI





Google updated its privacy policy last weekend, stating that the company reserves the right to collect virtually anything posted online to build its AI tools. If Google can read your words, assume that the words belong to the company now, and expect them to nest somewhere inside a chatbot.

Google’s new policy states that Google uses information to improve its services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit its users and the public. For example, we use public information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI features.

Fortunately for history buffs, Google keeps track of changes to their Terms of Service. The new language amends existing policies to specify new ways in which online thinking may be used to operate the tech giant’s AI tools.

Google has previously said that the data will be used for language models rather than AI models, and Google Translate, Bard and Cloud AI will appear in the old policy I mentioned earlier.

This is an unusual provision for a privacy policy. These policies typically explain how companies use information posted on their services. Here, Google seems to reserve the right to collect and use data posted to any part of the public web, as if the entire internet was a playground for its own AI. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This practice raises new and interesting privacy issues. People generally understand that public posts are meant to be made public. But today we need a new mental model of what it means to write something online. It is no longer a matter of who can see the information, but how it is used. It’s entirely possible that Bard and ChatGPT captured long-forgotten blog posts and his 15-year-old restaurant reviews. As you read this, chatbots are likely regurgitating humanoid versions of your words in unpredictable and hard-to-understand ways.

One of the less obvious and complex issues in the post-ChatGPT world is where data-hungry chatbots get their information from. Companies such as Google and OpenAI have amassed vast swaths of the internet to promote robotic habits. It’s not at all clear whether this is legal, and over the next few years the courts will be wrestling with copyright issues that would have seemed like science fiction just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the phenomenon is already impacting consumers in unexpected ways.

The rulers of Twitter and Reddit are particularly outraged by the AI ​​issue and have made the controversial change of locking down the platform. Both companies have suspended free access to their APIs, allowing anyone to happily download large numbers of posts. While ostensibly intended to protect social media sites from intellectual property harvesting by other companies, it had other consequences.

API changes for Twitter and Reddits have broken the third-party tools that many people used to access these sites. For a moment, it seemed like Twitter was going to force public bodies like weather forecasts, transportation, and emergency services to pay if they wanted to tweet, but the company decided against it after a storm of criticism. withdrawn.

Web scraping is Elon Musk’s favorite boogeyman these days. Musk has blamed many of the recent debacles on Twitter for needing to stop other companies exfiltrating data from his site, even if the issues seem unrelated. Over the weekend, Twitter capped the number of tweets users could view per day, rendering the service nearly unusable. Musk said it was a necessary response to data scraping and system manipulation. However, most IT professionals agree that this rate limit is likely a crisis response to technical problems resulting from mismanagement, incompetence, or both. Twitter did not respond to Gizmodos’ questions about the matter.

On Reddit, the impact of the API change was especially noisy. Reddit is primarily run by unpaid moderators who maintain the health of the forum. His mods on large subreddits tend to rely on third-party tools for their work, tools built on top of currently inaccessible APIs. This sparked massive protests and moderators effectively shut down Reddit. The controversy is still going on, but it’s likely to have lasting repercussions as the condemned host wears a hat.

