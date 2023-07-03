Chip Wars: China Strikes Back





The United States is tightening export controls on advanced semiconductors. China is fighting back.

US chip sanctions are hurting China. It’s not just direct sales from US and European companies. It also applies to foreign-made products using U.S. software and technology. China is upset and fighting back.

But be careful. Democracies in Japan, Europe and the United States need to ensure that additional moves aimed at hitting Beijing do not boomerang and hit their industries.

Let’s look first at the impact on China. In 2018, ASML of the Netherlands agreed to supply EUV lithography equipment to major Chinese foundry SMIC. Under US pressure, the Dutch government ruled that the contract would never be fulfilled.

Shanghai Microelectronics Equipment Company (SMEE), a Chinese lithography manufacturer, needs to source key components locally. It will be difficult. It will take China’s No. 1 foundry SMIC seven years to catch up with today’s technology leaders, according to DTechX analyst Yu-Huan Chang.

Chinese companies are facing shrinking revenues. Memory maker YMTC cut its growth forecast from 60% to 7% YoY. SMIC’s quarterly sales fell 5% for the first time in three years.

Both Chinese companies have announced plans to build four new chip factories in the country, despite accusing them of a global chip glut. Chinese manufacturers Grace Semiconductor (originally set up to access the U.S. market) and Huahong have invested in a massive $6.7 billion investment to meet strong demand, backed by Chinese investors and local governments. Investing in new facilities.

Not only has Chinese chip makers been hit, but the disconnect with China has also hit Western semiconductor makers. NVIDIA, for example, claims that the AI ​​chip ban could cost it $400 million in lost revenue in a single quarter. ASML makes 15% of its revenue in China, which is expected to decline as it cannot sell its latest equipment to China and legacy equipment is likely to be sourced locally.

China is fighting back. Banned the chips of US manufacturer Micron Technology without any evidence, accusing that the US chips did not pass the network security examination. Micron’s ban was announced a day after the G7 summit in Japan, where democratic leaders agreed to reduce their dependence on China. It’s no coincidence. Micron derives 10% of its revenue from the now-threatened Chinese market.

Still, Micron says it remains committed to building factories in China. The move could be dangerous, depending on what concessions U.S. chipmakers have to make. As British-Japanese chip designer ARM’s unfortunate experience shows, the Chinese government has used joint ventures as cover to steal Western assets in the past.

Western semiconductor makers aren’t the only ones facing Chinese retaliation. The Chinese government has attacked Western companies ranging from wood pulp to telecommunications equipment, confirming the political nature of its actions.

Hostilities are expected to intensify. The Netherlands introduced new export controls at the end of June, restricting the sale of Dutch manufacturer ASML’s advanced chip machines to China. The Biden administration is considering additional restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips, which could halt shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chipmakers to Chinese customers. After the first round of regulation by the US, NVIDIA stopped selling his cutting edge A100 chip to China and for the Chinese market he produced a lower performance version called A800. New regulations could ban even A800 chips from being sold without a license. Chinese AI stocks fell nearly 4% on the news.

Crucially, Western democracies seem ready to coordinate sanctions and their own plans to boost chip research and production. At a recent conference in Belgium, policymakers in Japan, the United States and Europe outlined how they want their plans to be complementary rather than competitive.

Western sanctions and export controls are clearly having a negative impact on both Chinese and Western semiconductor companies. They are certain of a slowdown in China in the short term. But will Chinese technology, especially AI, become more independent, move away from Western control, and become more dangerous in the long run?

Remember the atomic bomb. As the United States unleashed it, the Soviet Union raced to catch up. It succeeded in no small part due to espionage, and set off a dangerous nuclear arms race. Will we face a counterproductive chip race this time?

Christopher Cytera is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow of the European Center for Policy Analysis’s Digital Innovation Initiative and a technology business executive with over 30 years of experience in semiconductors, electronics, communications, video and imaging.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

