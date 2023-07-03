First large fine (1 million) for using Google Analytics





noyb wins: first big fine (1 million) for using Google Analytics

Following a noybs 101 complaint about illegal data transfers between the EU and the US, the Swedish Data Protection Authority (IMY) issued a decision against four companies, giving telecom provider Tele2 12 million SEK (1 million euro) and fined online retailer CDON 300,000 SEK. Use Google Analytics on your web pages. Many other European authorities (Austria, France, Italy, etc.) have already acknowledged that the use of Google Analytics violates the GDPR, but despite the CJEU ruling on EU-US data transfers, This is the first financial fine imposed on businesses for using Google Analytics.

The CJEU has determined that EU-US remittances are (in most cases) illegal. In 2020, the CJEU found that data transfers between the EU and the US are mostly illegal given the US government’s extensive surveillance options. However, many EU companies continue to use services such as Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. However, many companies continue to ignore these rulings and rely on claims under “supplemental measures” or so-called Standard Contractual Clauses (“SCCs”). In 2020, noyb filed 101 complaints against users of Google and Facebook services in essentially all EU member states.

Previous decisions in other EU Member States. Since then, other European data protection authorities have already found that the continued use of Google Analytics violates EU law (see court decisions in Austria, France and Italy). So while the case law was clear, many companies still resist complying with the law.

First monetary fine. Her IMY in Sweden not only found the transfer illegal and ordered it to stop, but also Tele 2 (Swedish telecommunications company) and CDON (Swedish online retailer). His other two companies (Coop and Dagens Industri) got away with no penalty.

Google’s “complementary measures” are not enough. The IMY also stresses that the so-called “complementary measures” were not sufficient. So far, Google has pointed out these measures, which it claims are meant to overcome flaws in US law, primarily to business users in the EU. This was in turn (again) denied by EU regulators.

Marco Blotcher: “Finally, the DPA imposed hefty fines for continued use of tools that transfer personal data to the United States in violation of the GDPR and banned further use of the tools. It’s a welcome change compared to others.” “The DPA only claims that there has been a breach and does not create incentives to comply in the future. I hope it puts an end to it.”

future contract. The EU and the US have announced a new agreement in the spring of 2022. No final agreement has been reached so far, but it is said to be issued this month. Given that the new agreement is structurally identical to the two previous agreements, it is very likely that the CJEU will again scrap the agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://noyb.eu/en/noyb-win-first-major-fine-eu-1-million-using-google-analytics

