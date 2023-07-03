Column: Why Your Company Needs an Innovation Center





Innovation is not only important, it’s vitally important in the lightning-fast culinary world.

Is there one exciting way forward? We are creating an Innovation Center of Excellence (CoE), a strong team within the company with a mission to be creative. Imagine a thriving cross-functional team, experts and resources working together on the next big food challenge.

ignite the fire of innovation

Essentially, the Innovation CoE is the organization’s creative engine, dedicated to discovering the next big trends, opening up new opportunities, and developing strategic, forward-thinking solutions. It’s not just the creation of a few new ideas, it’s a whole culture of progress where R&D meets and new technologies get an opportunity to shine.

The elements that make up an Innovation CoE will vary depending on your organization’s goals and industry. However, some elements are common to all recipe idea generation and evaluation, prototyping, new initiative launches, facilitating knowledge sharing, and continually igniting the fire of learning across the organization. increase.

Bringing baking innovation to the food industry

Creating an innovation CoE within a food company is not a one-step process and requires careful planning and execution. Here’s a 7-step recipe for cooking in your innovative kitchen.

Clarify your purpose: Clarify what you’re aiming for, whether it’s product development, packaging innovation, sustainability, or new consumer experiences. Build a team: Appoint a dedicated leader or team to oversee the CoE. Bringing together people from various departments such as R&D, marketing, operations and supply chain, we provide a rich combination of perspectives and expertise. Encourage collaboration: Use brainstorming sessions, hackathons, or innovation challenges to keep ideas flowing. Then evaluate and prioritize them based on feasibility, impact, and alignment with strategy. Also make sure that all team members share their knowledge. Combine external partnerships: Partner with start-ups, research institutes or industry experts to add fresh perspectives and cutting-edge technology. Experiment with pilot projects: Test new ideas and concepts before scaling them up. Just like in the kitchen, small test batches help refine recipes and reduce risk. Track progress: Set KPIs to measure success. Encourage continuous improvement: Keep learning from both successes and failures.

Adapt your processes and stay flexible in the face of changing market dynamics. By following this recipe, food brands can create Innovation CoEs that not only inspire creativity and drive innovation, but also offer a buffet of innovative products, services and experiences.

Editor’s Note: Ivonne Kinser is an Innovation Advisor at The Food Institute. Kinser previously served as Head of Marketing and Innovation at Avocado From Mexico for nearly a decade, and in 2023 established Vantage Creative, a marketing innovation lab.

