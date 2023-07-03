Google continues to work to improve AI





“In 2013, Google’s search engine was primarily text-based, with some images and colors. Today, it offers a completely different experience. In 2015, mobile search was the first computer 2018 saw the introduction of shopping ads that show products: “At the top of the screen, you can see prices, suppliers and ratings. The number of searches used has increased.In 2022, Google launched Multisearch, a visual search using Google Lens that combines images and text,” said Addy of Calcalist ecommerce. Google’s Retail – Ecom and Branding Industry Manager Ashkenazy speaking at the conference.

“It’s 2023, and AI (artificial intelligence) is more than just a word, it’s a revolution,” said Ashkenazy. “The most important revolution since the internet and mobile age, AI has been integrated into Google products for years. , Google already has AI built into most of its products. Google Photos and facial recognition. Efforts to enhance AI are ongoing. ”

So what’s new this year?

“This year, I’ve been hearing a lot about generative AI that creates things that didn’t exist before. Suppose there was a chair: “There is a magic eraser from Google that can remove a chair from a photo. or remove details,” Ashkenazi explained.

Ashkenazy also highlighted big changes in AI chat. The BARD chatbot is Google’s response to ChatGPT. “Helps answer any question on any subject or help you plan your next trip. Released in 180 countries worldwide, including Israel, and coming soon to Hebrew. Google Workspace: With the help of Google Docs, you can plan your trip: brainstorm ideas for your next campaign, create a launch strategy, draft a formal email, or rewrite an email. , your daily work will be improved.”

So where does AI interact with advertisers?

“Maximize performance. AI is beyond any imagination. In a competitive world, precision is critical to getting the right message to the right consumer at the right time and achieving good results. Google makes this possible, and Google’s real-time campaigns are powered by AI’ to assemble and deliver ads to the most relevant consumers. Recently, Google introduced a new feature that leverages the distribution of assets and creative elements from websites to create ads. Recognize if website text or images are the best for you. explained Ashkenazi.

“The second aspect involves the customer. We all want to generate the highest return on investment and reach the most profitable customers. We can precisely define the desired ROI from Google, the customer that brings the most benefits to our business,” Ashkenazy added.

Ashkenazy also emphasized the importance of generative AI and creativity. Advertisers often wonder why it matters. “According to Nielsen, the creative element contributes 47% to his ROI of a campaign.Creative He says that if the content is not good, the campaign will not perform well. So make the most of this aspect. it is imperative to do so.”

How do you leverage generative AI?

“Google recently introduced the ability to access a product’s studio.Using artificial intelligence chat, with just a few clicks and text input, you can create any background for your product, for seasons, promotions, etc. Yes, with the help of generative AI, Google can improve product resolution and achieve optimal business results,” explained Ashkenazy.

“Finally, the latest innovation introduced by Google, which will soon be available in Israel, is the ability to enter a website URL within Google’s advertising system. , video editing and, of course, suggest alternative headlines based on your input to maximize performance.”

