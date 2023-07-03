July 2023 Houston Business and Innovation Events





From networking meetups to educational symposiums, July is packed with events for Houston’s innovators.

Mark your calendars and sign up for a roundup of not-to-be-missed events.

Note: This post may be updated to add more events.

July 6 City of Houston Panel Discussion: Sales

Join us for a panel discussion for Houston vendors hosted by the City of Houston Business Opportunity Office and SCORE Houston. This is a great opportunity to learn more about doing business with the City of Houston and how SCORE Houston can help you run your business. At each monthly meeting, he will have business questions answered by industry and business opportunity sector experts and his SCORE mentors. Get the information and support you need to offer your products and services as a City of Houston vendor.

The event will be held at Houston Community College on Thursday, July 6th from 1-2pm. Please click here to register.

July 7 UH-DGH Hydrocarbon Exploration Center Symposium

Introducing the new UH seismic data center, this informative open house event will focus on presentations centered around analysis of hydrocarbon basins, relevant policy changes within India and resulting opportunities. The UH Seismic Data Center came out of a collaboration between the University of Houston and his DGH, the technology arm of the Indian Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas.

The event will be held on Friday, July 7th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the University of Houston Technology Bridge (Building 9, Room 135). Please click here to register.

10 July Ion Open Accelerator: Dominating Industry Channels

In this workshop, Jared Nielsen, who has joined some of the startups currently dominating their respective industries, will discuss how small startups grew into global monopolies in a very short period of time. provide insight. Seeing a global dominant market strategy executed from the inside may provide insights and techniques that can be used to create a truly dominant market position within the startup’s own supply chain.

The event will be held at Aeon on Monday, July 10th from 10am to 12pm. Please click here to register.

July 11th Leaders having lunch

Interact with influential community organizers, leaders, change-makers and like-minded executives over a 3-course family-style lunch. Admission and meals are $75.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 11th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Weigh and measure. Please click here to register.

July 13 Texas Medical Center Veterans Commission Recruitment Event

TMC hosts career workshops for veterans interested in entering the healthcare field. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with recruiters, learn about job openings, and possibly even secure an on-the-spot interview, so be sure to bring a copy of your resume and dress to impress.

agenda:

10:00am – 11:00am – Registration/Networking

11:00 am – 11:30 am – Career Preparation: resume and interview preparation

11:30am – 12:00pm – Career Branding: Social Media and Networking

12:00 pm – 12:20 pm – Lunch (provided)

12:20pm – 1:00pm – ERG Panel Discussion: Connecting with the Veterans Community

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Networking/Closing Time

The event will take place on Thursday, July 13th from 10am to 2pm at the TMC Innovation Factory (2450 Holcombe Blvd Suite X). Please click here to register.

July 13th GROW community meeting

Discuss green economy resources and opportunities for disadvantaged groups to address the energy transition and climate change.

agenda:

11am – 11:15am – welcome and introduction

11:15-11:30 AM – GROW Overview

11:30-11:45 am – GROW update

11:45am-12:00pm – Financing and Contracting Opportunities

12:00pm – 12:30pm – Lunch

12:30 pm – 12:45 pm – Next steps: community welfare surveys, cooperation agreements, support letters

12:45 – 1:00 PM – Announcement of Attendees

1pm – Closes

The event will be held on Thursday, July 13th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Hiram Clark Multi-Service Center. Please click here to register.

Exchange Monday 17th July Medicine and Health Tech

Join this monthly mixer and get to know members of Houston’s medical and health tech community. Anyone with an interest in medical and health tech is welcome, including medical and health tech entrepreneurs, thought leaders, investors, medical professionals, and community members who want to share their medical and health tech knowledge.

The event will be held at Aeon on Monday, July 17th from 6-7pm. Please click here to register.

July 17 Latino Entrepreneurship Reception/Networking

The Latino Business Action Network presents a look at the Latino Entrepreneurship Reception. Network with Latinx professionals, business owners and supporters. This is a welcoming environment to connect with colleagues, LBANs, local chambers and other organizations. At the same time, learn the latest on Latino entrepreneurship from his LBAN, a nationally recognized expert in the field. LBAN is a Silicon Valley-based non-profit organization that partners with Stanford University to research and support Latino entrepreneurship across the United States.

The event will be held at Aeon on Monday, July 17th from 4-7pm. Please click here to register.

July 18 Heated Conversation Unleashed: Navigating Difficult Conversations

In this discussion, leadership veterans Debbie Dannon and Michelle Price uncover the secrets to mastering difficult conversations for startups. For new founders looking to gain practical insight into addressing these challenges, the conference provides a communication tool to approach these obstacles.

The event will take place virtually on Tuesday, July 18th from 11:30am to 12:15pm. Please click here to register.

July 19 Industrial Security Roadshow: Learn, Empower, Connect

Industrial Security Roadshow attendees gain insight into emerging threats, learn innovative defense techniques, and discover cutting-edge technologies that enhance security procedures. Handpicked speakers will share their expertise and provide practical guidance and actionable steps to harden your systems against cyberthreats.

The event will be held on Wednesday, July 19th from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm at 24285 Katy Fwy suite 300. Please click here to register.

Female Founders and Funders Meetup on July 20th

Hosted by Softeq Venture Studio and Sesh Coworking, this monthly meetup is held on the third Thursday of each month and is ideal for Houston-area female founders and funders looking to network and empower each other. .

The event will be held on Thursday, July 20th from 9-10am at Sesh Coworking. Please click here to register.

24 July Ion Open Accelerator: Get the best ROI from conferences and events

In this workshop, Houston-based ROI Strategist Staccey Wright-Turner will discuss how to maximize your conference and event attendance time and investment for a comprehensive marketing campaign.

Topics scheduled to be covered include:

Should I do an event and at which event? How best to invest my marketing dollars? Set goals for your event or conference – yes, not just ‘get leads’ – generate significant revenue Make the most of your eventLearn how to reach attendees and get them to book your conferenceTrack and measure your event’s ROITrain your sales staff on event and conference best practicesJuly 27 Dell Summer Sisel Happy Hour for Startups

Kick off the warm end of summer at the Canon West Houston Kitchen with a happy hour sponsored by Dell for Startups and take the opportunity to learn more about the Houston Innovation Summit in October.

The event will be held at The Cannon on Thursday, July 27th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Please click here to register.

July 28-30 Melanin Mind Mental Health Conference

Melanin Minds is representing Big Brothers Big Sisters for a three-day weekend of workshops, panels and family-friendly wellness. All workshops are centered around the BIPOC community and are attended by therapists, counselors and practitioners of people of color. Admission fees vary depending on your level of access to the conference. Discounted tickets ($20) for students through her sixth grade in graduate school are available upon registration.

agenda:

Friday 7/28 Healthy Eating on the Go Growing Through Prejudice and Adversity Perfectionism Boundary Finance Work-Life Balance 7 Types of Rest Mindful Leadership

Saturday 7/29 Building Spiritual Wealth Finding Your Way Nutrition as a Foundation for Healing Yoga & Meditation Community Talk Circles Humor & Laughter Reading Clues Relationships & Social Media Wellness Practices & Routines

Sunday 7/30 Advocating Goals Through Your Child’s Resilience and Stress Art of Self-Expression Financial Mental Health Yoga for Youth Brothers and Sisters Match Panel Free Self Care Services

The event kicks off on Friday, July 28th from 7am to 6pm at Big Brothers Big Sisters. Please click here to register.

