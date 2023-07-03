Google demands evidence that “Glory to Hong Kong” is illegal, says technical chief





The Hong Kong government’s request for a court injunction to block Glory’s entry into Hong Kong came after Google said it needed proof that the song was illegal, the city’s technology chief said. Stated.

This photo, dated June 7, 2023, shows the 2019 protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” on streaming platform Spotify. Photo: Kelly Ho/HKFP.

Sun Dong, Minister of Innovation, Technology and Industry, appeared on TV show “Now” on Saturday, saying Google had not responded to the city’s request to remove “Glory to Hong Kong” from its search results in Hong Kong.

“Google said they needed evidence to prove it.” [the song] violate local laws; [we] We needed a court order,” Sun said. “Okay, I raised a legal issue, so let’s use legal means to resolve the issue.”

The government announced last month that it aims to ban glorious-related illegal activities in Hong Kong, but the lyrics contain slogans seen as calling for secession. The legal proviso also bans the melody, lyrics and adaptations of this song.

The song was written by pro-democracy supporters during the 2019 protests and riots, and has seen the national anthem mixed up, including being played in place of the Chinese national anthem “March of the Volunteers” at international sporting events. It’s been talked about many times. Authorities said they “strongly regret” the mistake, adding that the song was “associated with violent protests”.

Mr Sun Dong. Photo: Peter Lee/HKFP.

A public hearing on the government’s application for an injunction was postponed to later this month. A Justice Department representative said the injunction was aimed at those who have been or are about to distribute the Glory to Hong Kong for the purpose of inciting secession, sedition or violating the National Anthem Act. , said it “didn’t mean to target the world”. big. “

The most recent known mix-up of the national anthem involved the illicit performance of “Glory to Hong Kong” at a men’s hockey match in Bosnia and Herzegovina in March. In April, the sports federation representing Hong Kong at the Olympics warned in a strongly worded statement that the association could be suspended for the blunder and ordered a full written report on the violation.

failure of anthem

The failure to sing the national anthem was first reported in November last year, when the government called for a “full investigation” into the performance of Glory to Hong Kong during a rugby sevens match in South Korea. rice field. The mistake was reportedly made by a South Korean intern who Googled “Hong Kong National Anthem” and played the top result.

Since then, the government has called on Google to pin the correct information about the national anthem to the top of its search results.

Google’s offices in Sunnyvale, California. Photo by Greg Bulla via Unsplash.

Until the last few months, “Glory to Hong Kong” was the first result when searching for “Hong Kong National Anthem” on Google.

In April, search rankings rose after the government’s web page on the Chinese national anthem was updated. The website of the Constitutional Bureau topped the list when checked by Hong Kong FP on Monday afternoon, followed by Wikipedia’s page on “Hong Kong’s national anthem.”

Sang said on Saturday that Google initially had a “strong reaction” to the government’s proposal to put “March of the Volunteers” at the top of search results and appeared to be “ready” to discuss it with Hong Kong authorities. said.

He added that the controversy had been one of his biggest challenges since becoming the city’s chief technology officer. Sun was appointed to the role in July last year as part of CEO John Lee’s administration.

